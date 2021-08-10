A fire at a home on Fred Goss Road Sunday afternoon is under investigation as possible first-degree arson.
According to the incident report, Sgt. Mark Goodson was dispatched to a fire at the home just before 4 p.m.
He met with the couple who live at the home and the wife told him that she was taking a nap in her bedroom with her dog while her husband and children went to a store in Athens when she was awakened by the odor of smoke in her room.
The top of her dresser was on fire, she said and when she ran to put out the flames, the burning items on the dresser fell to the floor behind the dresser. She then saw second pile of items on fire on the floor next to the dresser, causing her to panic and run to the kitchen for the fire extinguisher. The extinguisher was gone, she told Goodson, so she ran to put it out with water and carried a piece of the burning items to the sink to put out there. Following that, she called her husband and 911.
She said the doors to the cabinet that houses the fire extinguisher were open and it appeared that someone had deliberately taken it. She also said the bedroom window was “super glued shut.”
Her husband said he had left with the kids about 3:30 p.m. and was only gone about 30 minutes when his wife called him about the fire.
He noted that his ex-wife is in jail in another county and that her parents are unhappy that he has custody of their child but that he doesn’t think they would try to hurt him, but is not sure. Due to the odd nature of the call, the scene was turned over to investigations.
Captain Jimmy Patton said Monday that the matter was still under investigation.
In another bizarre incident, also on Fred Goss Road over the weekend, a man swam away from an attempted arrest after he called 911 about kids being loud at the river on Saturday afternoon.
Deputy Craig Vaughn was dispatched to the scene where he spoke with the caller who said he had been sleeping in his car at that location because he didn’t have anywhere else to go. He told Vaughn the kids hanging out at the river were saying things he didn’t like but couldn’t tell the officer what it was that they had said. Vaughn told the man there was nothing that he could do and the man reportedly said “I’ll take care of it myself.”
He admitted to being on probation for possession of methamphetamine and admitted that he still uses. When asked when was the last time he used meth, the man became defensive. Vaughn noted that he appeared to be under the influence of something due to his constricted pupils and the fact that he was “talking out of his head.” Vaughn called dispatch for backup. The man became agitated and began to walk away but was told he was not free to leave and to turn around and place his hands behind his back. At that point, the man ran and jumped in the river, swimming to the other side.
After the other officer arrived, they inventoried the man’s vehicle, a 1997 red Honda Civic, which was then towed. Warrants were issued for the man for obstruction and public drunkenness.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week include:
•Aggravated assault and simple battery family violence was reported on HV Chandler Road when a 14-year-old female reportedly had a knife and was threatening family members.
•A suicide by unspecified means was reported in the county.
•Deputy Mason Bennett was on patrol on Hwy. 29 South when he spotted a black car traveling toward him which he determined to be traveling at 83 mph. He turned around to perform a traffic stop but lost sight of the vehicle. As he was traveling by Pinedale Mobile Home Park, he saw the car’s taillights in the driveway to the park. The seatbelt was hanging out of the driver’s door and the car was still running. No one was in or around the car. In plain view, Bennett spotted at burnt piece of tinfoil with a black tar substance on it, believed to be heroin. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
•Deputy Glenn Cowan was dispatched to Hwy. 191 at Wildcat Bridge Road about 1 a.m. due to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area. The caller reported that a truck was parked in the middle of the road with headlights off on Hwy. 191 and the caller then heard a gunshot and squealing tires. Two other officers also responded to the area. As officers were responding, 911 provided additional updates, including a male in the truck shouting loudly stating to someone to “point it at me.” The truck then moved to the parking lot of a nearby convenience store and a man was spotted walking north on Hwy. 191 toward Wildcat Bridge Road carrying a long gun. The truck then reportedly left the parking lot traveling toward Royston, followed by the sound of a single gunshot after the truck left the scene. Dispatch said they could hear the single shot over the phone.
Cowan located the Toyota truck involved in the incident as it turned onto Old Wildcat Bridge Road and pulled it over. The truck contained three people, who immediately stated they had been fired at by a man with a shotgun. The truck was driven by a man whose passengers were two sisters. As the story unfolded, it became clear that the three had been in the area to antagonize the man with the shotgun, later identified as a man who lives in the area. One of the women had been corresponding with the man by phone and eventually told Cowan that they had known each other since sixth grade. Their original stories (that they did not know the man and had encountered him as they were driving down the road) contrasted sharply with the witness’s statements and the amount of time that they were in the area. They identified the man by showing Cowan the suspect’s Facebook page. The suspect is known to officers due to previous encounters. All three stated that the suspect never fired at them, only up into the air and that they did not wish to pursue charges.
Officers were unable to locate the suspect at the time of the incident however they did locate a single spent shell casing near the roadway. Warrants were issued for the suspect.
•A portable generator was stolen from a barn on Colbert Grove Church Road.
