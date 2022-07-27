The decomposed body of a female was found in an abandoned building off Norwood Road in Hull July 23.
Captain Jimmy Patton with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected, and the body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gary Floyd responded to a call around 10:25 a.m., July 23. A man stated he was next door to the abandoned building having car repairs made when he thought he saw some copper wire in the area of the abandoned building. The man said he walked to the building and noticed a smell in the building and saw the body.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A hit and run was reported July 18 at Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 172. A female driver stated her vehicle was rear-ended by a male driver who initially stopped, but upon finding out she had called for law enforcement told her “I don’t have time for that” and then left the scene.
•A woman reported an accident with a deer on Wildcat Bridge Road, Royston, on July 18, that caused damage to her vehicle.
•A man on Spratlin Mill Road, Hull, reported July 18, that his ex-girlfriend unlawfully accessed his Roku account and changed the account email information.
•On July 18, a man on Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, reported criminal trespass at his home. The man said someone damaged his truck by breaking the driver’s side front windshield and causing a dent in the hood.
•An unattended vehicle was located on Hwy. 106 North, Danielsville, on Tuesday, July 19. The vehicle had heavy damage all over and on the interior.
•Deputy Timothy Zellner reported Wednesday, July 20, he responded to a residence on Jones Mathews Road, Hull, where a woman reported the theft of a package from her mailbox.
•A woman reported theft by deception on July 19 on Hwy. 29 South, Hull, at Diamond Hill Mobile Home Park. The woman stated she paid a man a $250 deposit on one of the mobile homes and he was supposed to get her a rental agreement, but he hadn’t done so and he refused to answer her phone calls.
•Simple battery was reported Wednesday, July 20, during a domestic dispute between a man and woman at a Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, residence.
•A woman on George Washington Avenue, Danielsville, reported a dog killed one of her cats and attacked one of her dogs that was on a runner.
•A man on West Second Avenue, Danielsville, said a tree limb fell on a car in the driveway on Thursday, July 21, causing a dent in the rear hatch of the vehicle.
•On July 21, deputy Austin Shubert responded to a residence on David’s Home Church Road, Comer, to a reported domestic dispute between a woman and her son. The 14-year-old son had reportedly pushed him to the ground and fled on foot into the woods behind the residence.
•A possible Family Violence Order (FVO) violation was reported at a Jot-Em Down Road, Danielsville, residence on July 21.
•A woman at a Childers Road, Colbert, residence reported Friday, July 22, she had been in a dispute with her male neighbor who had backhanded her on the left side of her head.
•A man reported July 22, on Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, the registration fell off his truck.
•A man on Snow Farm Road, Hull, reported July 22 his golf cart had been stolen out from under his carport.
•MCSO Sgt. Mark Goodson responded to B&M Auto Sales, Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, on July 22, to a report of terroristic threats and acts. The complainant stated his mechanic was angry and throwing things.
•MCSO Sgt. Goodson reported July 22, he was contacted by the City of New York Police Department Auto Crimes Unit in reference to a Madison County man on Blacks Creek Church Road, Commerce, receiving red light camera violations in a school zone in New York. The Madison County man has never been to New York and has not authorized anyone to obtain a tag in his name.
•On Friday, July 22, a woman on Sorrow Patterson Road, Colbert, reported her neighbor’s dog was on her property. Animal Control Officer Misti Morrison stated the dog tried to bite her.
•A man on East Jones Chapel Road, Danielsville, reported a domestic dispute with his girlfriend on July 22.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA, aggravated assault and false imprisonment was reported July 22 at a David’s Home Church Road, Comer, residence, where a woman and man had a domestic dispute.
•Cpl. Joshua Rice reported July 22 a woman on Thomas Road, Hull, reported her son was being unruly, leaving the residence and staying gone for long periods of time without telling her where he is going.
•Sgt. Goodson reported Saturday, July 23, he responded to A&O Tire, Hwy. 72 West, Colbert, where the owner requested information on taking possession, selling or placing a lien on a vehicle he has had on his lot for approximately 21 months.
•An assault was reported July 23 on Cliff Griffith Road, Colbert. A man was transported from the home to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
•Simple battery was reported Sunday, July 24, at a home on Langford Carey Road, Danielsville, where a dispute between two men was reported. The complainant stated one of the men involved fled on foot and was believed to have a gun.
•A suicidal man armed with a knife was transported from a Woodale Street, Hull, home on July 24 to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•On Sunday, July 24, a traffic stop was conducted on Hwy. 72 at James Holcomb Road, Hull, where a driver received a citation for no insurance.
•A woman on Moriah Church Road, Colbert, reported July 24 that while she was walking down Moriah Church Road five-to-seven dogs ran from a yard toward her in an aggressive manner. The complainant stated one of the dogs – a black-and-white pit bull – bit her on her right ankle and right buttock. The complainant said a family member would take her to the hospital for treatment of her bites.
•On July 24, a woman at a Williams Wilson Road, Hull, residence, reported interference with custody. The female stated she was having issues with her biological daughter making accusations against her in an attempt to gain custody of the complainant’s adopted juvenile daughter.
•Aggravated assault and criminal trespass were reported Monday, July 25, on Broad River Road at White Oak trail, Carlton, where a man reported another man, standing in the woods, was throwing bricks at him and his truck. The complainant stated one of the bricks struck him on his ankle and left shoulder/chest area. Another brick broke the back window in his truck.
•A man on White Oak Trail, Carlton, reported July 25 a tree fell on his car and took down a power line.
•A medical unit was requested to check out a 21-year-old male who said he was “hurting all over” after a wreck on Pine Valley Farm Road in Comer at 2:21 p.m., July 20.
•A man reported back pain after a three-vehicle wreck at Wildcat Bridge Road and Garrett Randall Road at 1:51 p.m., July 19.
