A body was discovered in a Shiloh-Fort Lamar Road residence after a fire Dec. 11.
The victim’s identity has yet to be released.
“We got a name on the guy who was supposed to be there,” said Jimmy Patton, Captain for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. “Everything matches up. We just got to get the positive ID.”
The sheriff’s office and state fire marshal’s office are investigating the blaze. A cause for the fire has yet to be established. Patton noted that there were multiple electric heaters in the residence.
“Nothing on the outset looks that suspicious at this time, but we have to wait on the autopsy to come back,” he said.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•Criminal trespass, unlawful sales, unlawful purchases, punishment, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and unruly juvenile was reported Dec. 5 at a home on Davids Home Church Road in Comer where a woman reported her juvenile son, who had been expelled from school, got upset with her when she went through his SnapChat messages and they got into an argument and he kicked his bedroom door off the hinges.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA, interfering with calls for emergency assistance, false imprisonment and theft by taking was reported Dec. 6 on Ivey Street Comer, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her boyfriend. The female told Deputy Swagger her boyfriend attacked her and she received a busted lip, had blood coming from her nose, and had a knot forming on her forehead.
•A man on Snow Farm Road, Danielsville, told Deputy Xavier Duncan Dec. 5 he had a package stolen from his residence. The complainant stated he believed a person who had been evicted from his home was responsible for the theft.
•On Wednesday, Dec. 7, an accident with a deer was reported on Hwy. 72, Danielsville.
•An accident with a deer was reported Thursday, Dec. 8, on Hardman Morris Road, Danielsville.
•Deputy Duncan responded Dec. 8 to a home on Woodale Street, Danielsville, where the homeowner reported multiple items had been stolen.
•Deputies responded to a Morningside Mobile Home Park, Hwy. 106 South, Hull, residence, where a 911 hang-up was reported.
•MCSO officers conducted a traffic safety checkpoint on Diamond Hill-Neese Road at Ed Coile Road, Hull, on Dec. 7 and 8.
•Deputy Craig Vaughn responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer on Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, on Dec. 8.
•Forgery, criminal attempt and theft by receiving stolen property was reported on Friday, Dec. 9, when a woman on Hwy. 29 South, Hull, told Deputy Bond she was notified by an employee at Truist Bank had notified her that a male was attempting to cash a $1,100 check that she believed had been stolen out of her mailbox.
•Deputy Devin Dorsey reported Dec. 9 he responded to an accident involving a deer on Hwy. 106 South, Hull.
•Simple battery was reported Dec. 9 at a home on Hillwood Drive in Danielsville where a domestic dispute was reported between several individuals in an argument over moving bedroom furniture around inside the house.
•Financial transaction card fraud and unruly juvenile were reported Dec. 9 on Blackberry Lane in Danielsville where a man reported his son stole $200 from the complainant’s mother.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA was reported at a McCannon Morris Road residence in Hull where a domestic dispute between a juvenile and his grandmother. The juvenile stated his grandmother hit him with a metal pole or pipe.
•A man went to the sheriff’s office to report his niece had two black Lab mix dogs that jumped on his car door causing scratches on Hwy. 191, Danielsville.
•A woman on Hwy. 29 South in Hull reported theft of services on Dec. 10. She told Deputy Bond someone was trying to hook up power from a meter box in an attempt to steal power.
•Burglary was reported on Dec. 9 at a home on Hwy. 29 South in Colbert. A woman reported she had not been staying at the residence for a few days and when she entered the residence she observed someone had entered the home and stole various items.
•On Dec. 10 a woman on Duckworth Brown Road, Carlton, reported her sister’s motorcycle had been stolen and she suspected her sister’s boyfriend toll the motorcycle.
•A woman on Davids Home Church Road, Comer, reported on Sunday, Dec. 11, a female broke a window in an attempt to gain entry into the residence and she was not allowed to be there.
•A runaway juvenile was reported Dec. 10 at a home on Noble Road, Carlton.
•Cpl. Joshua Rice reported Dec. 11 he responded to Corner Store, General Daniels Avenue North, Danielsville, and took possession of a wallet that had been found from Danielsville Police Department Chief C. Williams. The owner of the wallet had already been contacted to retrieve the wallet.
•Theft by taking was reported at a Whistle Road residence in Danielsville Dec. 11. The complainant stated she was scammed out of $250 for a deposit on a trailer she sent on cash app and then later she saw the same ad on Zillow.
•A child custody dispute between parents was reported Dec. 11 at Bluestone Church, Hwy. 29 North and Hwy. 191, where the father reported the mother had not returned their children to him as was court ordered.
•On Sunday, Dec. 11, MCSO deputies responded to Watson Mill State Park, Watson Mill Drive, Comer, to a possible suicide.
•Deputy Dorsey reported Dec. 11 he responded to a Kellogg Drive, Colbert, location where a man who was reportedly walking to get mental health help fell down and hurt his hip. The man was transported by Madison County EMS for treatment.
•A woman on Buddy Moore Road, Colbert, reported Dec. 12, an unknown man was on her property standing at the edge of her carport when she went to do laundry.
