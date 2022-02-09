A Bogart man faces battery charges after a domestic incident on Jot Em Down Road last week.
Barry Edison Sartain, 54, was charged with criminal trespass and simple battery.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputy Mason Bennett responded to a call Feb. 4 about a woman running over a man with a vehicle.
When Bennett arrived on the scene, he encountered Sartain who was walking toward him and staggering, holding a bloody rag on his head. Sartain said his wife ran over him, then left to go to a friend’s house.
Once EMS arrived, Bennett went to the friend’s house on Jot Em Down Road to speak with the wife, who said both had been out drinking. The couple began arguing on the way home and the woman said Sartain punched her in the eye six times. Bennett observed bruising around her right eye. Once Sartain started to get out of the truck, his wife hit the brakes and he hit his head on the dash. After he got out of the truck, the wife left the house to get away from the situation.
Two more officers arrived on the scene and requested that Bennett return to the other residence on Jot Em Down Road. The wife’s son was trying to fight Sartain in the back of the EMS unit. Once officers got the son to leave the scene, EMS went to check on the wife.
Bennett then spoke with Sartain, who said he and his wife were arguing on the way home and that his wife said she wanted to go “@#%% someone else.” He said that when they got home, he tried to get out and she slammed on the brakes. He said he got mad and grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face. Once he got out, she said she wanted to run over him. Sartain then stood in front of the truck trying to get her to run over him. After he kicked the truck three times, she hit the gas, causing the truck to hit him. Once the truck hit him he fell to the ground causing a head injury and a wrist injury.
Sartain refused to be treated or transported to the hospital. Sartain was determined to be the main aggressor and was put under arrest but not placed in cuffs due to the wrist injury. Once at the jail, he decided he needed medical attention.
Other arrests reported by the sheriff’s office this past week included:
•Helena Joy Arnold, 41, Danielsville, failure to maintain lane, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and seatbelt violation.
•Jermaine Michael Brown, 41, no address provided, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jonathan Ray Burnette, 43, Farmington, driving under the influence (DUI), failure to maintain lane and open container violation.
•Nathaniel Damien Casper, 23, aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.
•William Todd Dalton, 50, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Dedrick Raytran Davenport, 43, Athens, failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
•William Blane Epps, 38, no address given, violation of a family violence order.
•Wendell Everett Faust, 57, Colbert, parole violation.
•Jason Wade Gurley, 40, Colbert, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and probation violation.
•Ashlyn Faith Harvey, 26, Comer, criminal trespass — family violence.
•Travis Blake Hill, 32, homeless, probation violation.
•Shondrelco Jerod Lee, 32, Bethlehem, driving while license suspended or revoked, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime or attempt to commit a crime.
•Dana Preston Lunsford, 47, Hull, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and robbery.
•Charlie Marie Shaver, 39, Wareshoals, S.C., giving false information to law officers, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Steve Taylor Shirley, 57, Commerce, burglary — first degree.
•James Junior Smith, 52, Athens, failure to appear.
•Kentavious Ileak Carter, 21, Hull, DUI (drugs), driving on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Tony Lee Fowler, 29, Hull, DUI, following too closely, open container violation and tail lights violation.
•Abel Hernandez Jr., 39, Watkinsville, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime or attempt to commit a crime.
•Austin Robinson Little, 29, Pendergrass, housed for Royston.
•Justin Tyler Peek, 22, Carlton, seat belt violation, DUI and speeding.
•Roy Melvin Self Jr., 50, Hull, hold for Clarke County.
