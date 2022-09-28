A Buford man was charged last week with battery after an incident at a Hull residence.
Ryan Troy Williams, 42, South Puckett Road, Buford, was charged Sept. 20 with simple battery under the Family Violence Act. Deputy Shubert reported he responded to the Diamond Hill Mobile Home Park, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, to a residence where Williams had reportedly choked a 45-year-old female during a domestic dispute. Both Williams and the female were checked out by Madison County EMS personnel, but both denied transportation to a hospital.
Other arrests on file at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week include:
•Zachary Taylor Goss, 24, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, was arrested September 19 and charged with criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA) and simple battery – FVA when it was determined he was the primary aggressor in a physical domestic dispute with a female at a home on Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
•Jessica Nicole Cotterell, 34, Covey Drive, Colbert, was charged with simple battery on September 20 after she admitted to Deputy Craig Vaughn she struck another female during a dispute.
•Brandon Jeremy Gober Vinson, 18, Sanford Road, Hull, three counts of battery, cruelty to children and interference with custody.
•Tamika Latonya Bashirrudin, 42, Weatherly Woods Drive, Winterville, probation violation.
•Tyrus Demonte Wright, 34, Morgan Way, Colbert, driving under the influence (DUI), failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and open container in a vehicle.
•Kenneth Lane Jr., 39, Hwy. 72 West, Lot 2, Colbert, probation violation.
•Larry Michael Smith, 46, Hardman Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Naquanda Antoinette Clark, 31, Tefel East Drive, Hartwell, failure to appear.
•Kendrick Jahime Faust, 20, Commerce Road, Athens, disorderly conduct, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Murray Lee Foster Jr., 23, Magnolia Street, Athens, child restraint law, child safety seat belt, DUI – multiple substances, endangering a child by DUI – alcohol or drugs, giving wrong signal and improper/erratic lane change.
•Robin Linche, 22, East 87th Street, Brooklyn, New York, distracted driving, possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Paula Jane Lunsford, 58, Nowhere Road, Hull, hold for Tift County.
•Richard Dale Sailors, 64, North Main Street, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Osvaldo Granados-Valdez, 44, Amethyst Drive, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license and improper tag display.
•Fernando Pahuel Lagunas-Moreno, 23, Buford Hwy., Brookhaven, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding 55 mph (26-35 miles over).
•Dita Hernandez Tomas, 54, Nellie B. Avenue, Athens, driving without a valid driver’s license and expired vehicle tag or decal.
