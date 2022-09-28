A Buford man was charged last week with battery after an incident at a Hull residence.

Ryan Troy Williams, 42, South Puckett Road, Buford, was charged Sept. 20 with simple battery under the Family Violence Act. Deputy Shubert reported he responded to the Diamond Hill Mobile Home Park, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, to a residence where Williams had reportedly choked a 45-year-old female during a domestic dispute. Both Williams and the female were checked out by Madison County EMS personnel, but both denied transportation to a hospital.

