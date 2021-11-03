A Carlton man has been charged with sexual battery and other charges following a car crash in which he was earlier charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol.
Elliot Lawrence Strealy, 47, was also charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and sexual battery after a woman reported he fondled her breasts as the wreck occurred and the car’s airbags deployed.
According to the incident report, the wreck happened overnight on Johnson Bridges Road and Strealy was arrested at that time. Later, 911 received a call that a “suspicious person” was on the caller’s porch. The caller told the deputy when he got there that the woman (who was still on his front porch) said she had been involved in a wreck the night before near that location.
The woman stated that “he” wrecked out there and she believed he “died.” She also said the driver was her cousin and she had been in the car with him when he wrecked.
She said when she got out of the vehicle before officers arrived, Strealy was slumped over and she thought he must be deceased. She further stated that she saw the tow truck, deputies, and ambulance but that no one talked to her. She stated that she was on the porch of the residence with her hands up and stated “I'm over here.” She said officers at the scene at the time did not acknowledge her and that she was not going to approach them on her own. She complained of pain from the accident but refused EMS. She said Strealy had attempted to rape her by rubbing her breasts, she punched him and then the airbags deployed. The officer determined that Strealy was still being held on the wreck charge.
In another arrest, Randall Scott Carroll, Jr., 32, of Danielsville, was charged with brake lights and turn signals required, failure to maintain lane and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after a traffic stop on Hwy. 98 when he failed to use his turn signal as he made a right onto Bullock Mill Road.
Other arrests on file this week at the sheriff’s office included:
•Amy Lee Bryant, 33, Hartwell, felony theft by taking.
•Brian Patrick Combs, 46, Colbert, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance, open container, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine and felony tampering with evidence.
•Kimberly Elaine Griffin, 32, Blairsville, probation violation.
•April Shannon Haggard, 30, Commerce, hold for Barrow County.
•Brandon Michael Hankins, 33, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Taleel Jurece Mays, 27, Comer, terroristic threats and acts.
•Nicolai Jerry Nielsen, 38, Winder, probation violations.
•Eula Nicole Perez-Franquez, 25, Commerce, probation violation.
•Kaleb Ray Plyler, 22, Royston, first degree felony burglary and criminal trespass.
•Ann Marie Porter, 50, Commerce, probation violation.
•Javonte Miguel Tate, 30, Athens, first degree felony burglary and theft by shoplifting.
•Daniel Craig Vandeford, 35, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Randall Curtis Waldrop, 34, no address listed, failure to appear.
•Eric S. Adams, 45, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, failure to yield the right of way and open container.
•Sean Michael Conner, 41, Danielsville, battery family violence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Gregory Harold Horne, 58, Danielsville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•William Clyde Jones, 51, Athens, disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Othoniel Martinez-Albarran, 34, Athens, driving without a valid license.
•Timothy Robert Parham, 54, Statham, following too closely, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance and use of safety belts in passenger vehicle. (GSP)
•Malcolm Sherod Pass, 49, Colbert, driving with no license on person, DUI/alcohol, headgear and eye protective devices for riders and no tag.
•Maximo Quinteros-Valdes, 35, Royston, driving without a valid license, failure to drive within a single lane and open container.
•William Russell Sloan, 40, no address listed, hold for Walton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.