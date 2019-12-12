A Carlton man was arrested last week after he reportedly violated a Family Violence Protection order.
Austin Taylor Clark, 19, was charged with two counts of aggravated stalking. Deputy Joshua Smith was dispatched to White Oak Trail where he met with a woman who had called 911 to report that her grandson (Clark) was on the property in a storage shed.
She said she has an active Temporary Protection Order (TPO) against him which required him to not come within 250 yards of his grandmother and to have no contact with her.
Smith and Deputy Josie Weaver went to an address on Broad River Road where Clark was now located.
Weaver approached Clark while Smith approached him from behind and grabbed his wrist to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant for aggravated stalking.
He admitted that he had come from his grandmother’s home, saying he had nowhere to go and would go back there again after getting out of jail. Officers told him he would face more charges if he did go back as long as the TPO was active.
In another arrest, two people were charged with criminal trespass after a possible burglary attempt.
Tabitha Lane Barrett, 51, of Colbert, and Kevin Rivera, 41, of Athens were each charged with one count of criminal trespass.
Deputy Joshua Smith was dispatched to Waggoner’s Grove Church Road regarding a possible burglary attempt with two subjects on the scene. The caller was the homeowner, who was not at home at the time of the call but had received information from a neighbor.
Smith found a man and a woman, later identified as Rivera and Barrett, on the property.
They began to walk away from Smith when they saw the patrol car approaching so Smith activated his blue lights since he had stopped in the middle of the road and ordered them to return to him. They complied.
They stated they were told the house was for rent and so they were checking on it. While on the scene, Smith did not see any signs or markings indicating the residence was vacant or for rent. The residence appeared to be lived in by someone and also had dogs inside the home which could be heard barking.
The homeowner arrived and told Smith he did not know the two people and that they did not have permission to be on his property. He checked his home and reported that nothing appeared to be missing but that he did want to press charges.
Smith later received a call from the pastor of Colbert Baptist Church who said he had a video of the two people at the church prior to their arrest and that they were in a blue truck.
He further stated that they got out of the truck and that Rivera retrieved a piece of glass and put it down in some bushes. They were approached by the youth director and they told him that they were there to inquire about counseling and the director told them to see the church secretary.
They went into the church’s restrooms and then left without speaking to anyone, according to the pastor.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Courtney Marcel Thomas, 23, of Danielsville, was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Deputy Gabe Dalton was notified by Lt. Jason Ring that he had received a phone call reporting that a suspicious male was observed behind Providence Baptist Church.
Dalton went to the church and made contact with a man who told him that he saw a man parked behind the church and as he traveled past the church he saw a green van back up behind the church, appearing to be moving out of sight.
The man said he had waited there but had not seen the van leave.
Dalton found the van behind the church and saw that it was occupied by a man, a woman and a small child.
Dalton noted that he is familiar with the man from previous narcotics arrests and was found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on him during this incident.
Thomas was arrested and DFACS was called due to the presence of the small child. The church did not appear to have been broken into, but both Thomas and his companion were barred from the property indefinitely.
•Brandon Marshall Beard, 36, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Angela Renee Bruce, 43, Commerce, battery-family violence, third degree cruelty to children and obstruction or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.
•John Patrick Clark, 55, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•Randall Lee Daniel, 34, Colbert, probation violation.
•Tracy Renee Dyer, 49, Commerce, felony tampering with evidence and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Brandon James Grimes, 29, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Jeremy Jermanine Jackson, 29, Elberton, failure to appear.
•William Joseph Maddox-Knight, 22, Colbert, probation violation.
•Sergio Ruiz Perez, 19, Athens, probation violation.
•Bryan B. Sanabria-Carranza, 28, Nicholson, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, felony tampering with evidence and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•David Lee Scarborough, 51, Hull, DUI/alcohol, following too closely, hit and run and reckless driving.
•Johnny Chance Shedd, 29, Commerce, probation violation.
•Ronald Carter Slack, 50, Commerce, felony tampering with evidence and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Tommy Lee Waldrup, Jr, 19, Hull, possession of methamphetamine.
•Ashely Mitchelle White, 29, Comer, probation violation.
•Matthew Shane White, 54, Hull, DUI/alcohol, failure to stop for a stop sign and open container violation.
•Victoria Rose Gutierrez, 21, Indio, CA, following too closely and hit and run.
•Johnny Stewart Johnson, 39, Danielsville, failure to appear and probation violation.
•Geneva Norman, 69, homeless, hold for another county.
•Charles Dwight Scogin, 48, Royston, hold for another county.
•Juan Malik Scott, 24, Athens, driving without a valid license and windshield and windshield wiper violation.
•Kimberly Hayes Stuart, 38, Athens, deposit account fraud (bad checks).
•Patrick Ordarian Tarpkins, 50, Commerce, driving with no license on person, DUI/multiple substances, open container violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, reckless conduct, reckless driving, speeding, felony tampering with evidence, tire violation, turning position, signals required and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Timothy James Trainor, 22, Commerce, DUI/alcohol and speeding.
•Corey Tradon Williams, 36, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
