A Carlton man was arrested last week for theft by deception from an elderly person.
Cody Wayne Tittle, 32, Saxo Mattox Road, Carlton, was charged with exploit/inflict pain to/deprive essential services to disabled person, elderly person and theft by deception.
“He took a few thousand dollars in exchange for doing some work on a vehicle and never did anything,” said Jimmy Patton, Captain of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigative unit. “The victim happened to be over 65.”
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Landon B. Neese, 17, Stone Stewart Road, Hull, was charged Dec. 14 with simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) after he threw a lamp at his girlfriend during a domestic dispute at a Stone Stewart Road, Hull, home.
•Jose Francisco Martinez, 43, Rogers Church Road, Commerce, cruelty to children and simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•David Scott Cook, 50, Neese-Commerce Road, Commerce, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration and littering.
•Joseph Lee Prince, 43, Bowman Highway, Bowman, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
•Thomas Theodore Ambrose, 35, Old Athens Highway, Monroe, two counts of theft by taking.
•Corey Michael Anderson, 32, Embassy Walk, Winder, probation violation.
•Michael Oneal Burton, 30, Danton Drive, Elberton, probation violation.
•Elizabeth Louann Dobson, 30, Slate Avenue, Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Bobby Everson, 18, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA).
•Alexander Nikolas Hayhurst, 28, Pine Run Trail, Salem, S.C., probation violation.
•Judy Danielle Hornsby, 38, P.O. Box 575, Ila, driving with no valid driver’s license on person, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of multiple substances, improper tag display, possession and use of drug-related objects and windshield and windshield wipers violation.
•Jeremy Tyrone Howard, 30, Hwy. 72 East, Carlton, probation violation.
•Tommy Lee Linton, 71, Flat Rock Drive, Flowery Branch, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and speeding (1-15 miles over).
•Rachel Elizabeth Moore, 27, West Broad Street, Athens, probation violation.
•Dana Lynn O’Kelley, 50, Hargrove Lake Road, Winterville, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Thurla Ann Sanders, 45, Ruffs Road, Carlton, theft by shoplifting.
•Diane Carol Smith, 50, Hickman Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Billy Dean Vickers Jr., 61, Piedmont Circle, Hull, probation violation.
•Dennis Cornelius Adams II, 49, Barschall Drive, Eastanollee, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Jaime Arias-Reyes, 38, Ivywood Drive, Hull, DUI – alcohol and open container in a vehicle.
•Kenneth David Gibbs, 45, Red Oak Road, Hull, hold for Walton County.
•Shakira Jazmanae Harper, 25, Campbell Street, Elberton, unlawful for jail inmate to possess any controlled substance, drugs, gun or dangerous drugs.
•Pamela Kay Lugo-Elias, 49, Spring Valley Road, Winterville, hold for Clarke County.
•Brandon Gabriel Ponce, 17, Piedmont Park, Hull, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and too fast for conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.