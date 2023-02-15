A Carlton teen was charged Feb. 8 with public drunkenness and furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by a person below the legal age after he called a friend and reported he had been shot by his father.
Levi Tucker Haney, 17, Osley Mill Road, Carlton, was charged when officers responded to his home because he had called his friend and reported he had been shot by his father. Haney called his friend back and stated it was “just a joke” and he had not been shot and was not injured.
Haney’s father and step-mother stated Haney was intoxicated and had ran off into the woods.
Haney was located in the woods near the home and transported to the Madison County Detention Center.
In a separate incident, Deputy Justin Hanley was on patrol on Hwy. 98 West, Commerce, on Feb. 8, when he attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. The vehicle failed to stop and continued fleeing at a high rate of speed on Frank Bird Road onto Aderhold Rogers Road and turning onto Rogers Church Road, still speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road.
The vehicle came to a stop on Stephenson Drive and deputies found a 14-year-old male juvenile driver and a female 14-year-old passenger.
The male juvenile had taken his mother’s truck without her permission while she was asleep at their home.
The male’s mother said her son had been acting out leading up to this incident.
A juvenile complaint form was filed against the male juvenile for felony theft by taking, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, driving without a valid driver’s license, speeding 102 mph in a 55 mph speed zone, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and failure to stop at a stop sign.
In other incidents investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office last week:
•On Monday, Feb. 6, MCSO deputies responded to a report of child molestation; aggravated child molestation at a home with a Commerce address.
•Deputy Xavier Duncan responded Tuesday, Feb. 7 to a one-vehicle accident involving a deer on Parham Town Road, Danielsville.
•On Feb. 7 Sgt. Christian Sisk responded to a missing person report at a home on Paoli Road, Carlton, where a woman reported her daughter missing.
•A couple on Macedonia Church Road in Danielsville reported a criminal trespass incident on Feb. 7. The complainants reported their show calves/cows had been separated by someone into two different pins and the two pins were closed and locked with a chain around them.
•Deputy Duncan reported Feb. 7 he had taken out six warrants on a man who fled a traffic stop in a vehicle that had a B.O.L.O. out on it. The driver crashed the vehicle on Buddy Moore Road, Danielsville, and he was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for an assessment. The warrants were for two counts of felony fleeing and eluding, possession of drug-related objects, speeding, reckless driving and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Deputy Timothy Zellner responded to a home on Arthur Road in Hull Feb. 7 where a woman reported a window air conditioning unit missing, two storage building doors had been damaged, and a lawnmower was missing from one of the storage buildings.
•A couple on Gillespie Drive in Hull reported to Deputy Joshua Epps Feb. 7 their juvenile daughter ran away from home. The couple advised she left with a friend who lived in Athens.
•Deputy Devin Dorsey reported Feb. 7 he responded to a home on Kristin Court in Colbert where a man reported his wife missing. The female was later located at a home on Transco Road.
•A woman went to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Feb. 8 on Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, to deliver a black book which contained five Social Security cards, one Internal Revenue Service (IRS) taxpayer identification number card and nine miscellaneous paper/card documents that was found in a vehicle wrecked Feb. 2, involving her uncle. The woman stated she didn’t want to keep the items as they did not belong to her or her uncle.
•A woman on Brickyard Road in Comer went to the MCSO and reported an attempted scam by a person she had reached by phone to “clean up” her computer. She said the man attempted to scam her out of $5,000 but her bank stopped the transaction.
•Deputy Cody Swagger responded Feb. 9 to the Chevron on Hwy. 72 West in Hull where the store manager reported the owner of the store had discovered another female employee was taking items from the store without permission and was not paying for the items.
•A man on Fenway Drive in Hull reported extortion to Deputy Daniel Bond Feb. 9. The complainant stated someone sent him screen shots of his nude photos and told the complainant that if he didn’t pay for them the photos would be sent to his friends and family members.
•Burglary and criminal trespass were reported by a man on Pine Valley Farm Road, Comer, where the man reported he found a hole inside his chain-locked shed door and a water pump and PVC pipe was missing from the building after another man did some bush hogging on the property.
•Deputy Bond reported simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) and unruly juvenile were reported Feb. 9 at a home on Old Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, where a woman said she and her juvenile daughter had been in a verbal argument and the juvenile had pushed her as she was attempting to exit the home.
•A man on General Daniel Avenue in Danielsville reported Feb. 9 someone had tried to enter his vehicle.
•A man reported Feb. 8 an accident involving a deer on Sanford Road, Hull.
•Criminal trespass was reported Feb. 10 at a home on Grady Drive in Hull, where a woman reported her ex-girlfriend came to her residence and pulled the antenna and windshield wiper off her vehicle.
•Deputy Joshua Epps reported Feb. 9 a woman on Cooper Road in Comer reported her debit card had been stolen.
•Deputy Jason Ring reported while on patrol Saturday, Feb. 11, he found a truck sitting left unattended causing a road hazard on Crawford W. Long Street in Danielsville.
•Criminal damage to property was reported Sunday, Feb. 12 at a Glenn Carrie Road residence in Hull, where a domestic dispute between a man and woman and the two had been in a fight.
•Cpl. Phillip Hunt reported Feb. 12 he responded to a vicious dog incident on Amberly Drive in Athens, where a woman reported three pit bulls had attacked her husband and child.
•Deputy Lauren Townsend responded Feb. 12 to a recovered stolen vehicle at Golden Pantry, General Daniel Avenue South in Danielsville. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Hart County.
•A woman on Wrigley Court in Danielsville told Deputy Duncan her neighbor’s dog was running loose and had entered her driveway after her daughter and another juvenile.
•An accident with a deer was reported Monday, Feb. 13, on Hwy. 172 in Comer.
•A man complained of neck and back pain after a three-vehicle accident at 5:52 p.m. Feb. 6 at Glenn Carrie Road and Hwy. 72.
•A man was reportedly disoriented and bleeding from his head after a vehicle rollover on Faye Carey Road at 3:22 p.m., Feb. 9.
