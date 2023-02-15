A Carlton teen was charged Feb. 8 with public drunkenness and furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by a person below the legal age after he called a friend and reported he had been shot by his father.

Levi Tucker Haney, 17, Osley Mill Road, Carlton, was charged when officers responded to his home because he had called his friend and reported he had been shot by his father. Haney called his friend back and stated it was “just a joke” and he had not been shot and was not injured.

