Northeast Georgia CASA is seeking volunteers to become trained Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) for children. “Children in foster care that have a CASA are more likely to succeed in school, receive more services, and are less likely to return to foster care,” officials said. “CASAs help children get into a permanent home more quickly.” There are 98 children in northeast Georgia that still need a CASA, officials noted. If you would like to help a child in your community by being an advocate, call Chuck Taylor at 706-886-1098 or email chuck.taylor@northeastgacasa.org. A new training session begins July 20.
