Northeast Georgia CASA is seeking volunteers to become trained Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) for children. “Children in foster care that have a CASA are more likely to succeed in school, receive more services, and are less likely to return to foster care,” officials said. “CASAs help children get into a permanent home more quickly.” There are 98 children in northeast Georgia that still need a CASA, officials noted. If you would like to help a child in your community by being an advocate, call Chuck Taylor at 706-886-1098 or email chuck.taylor@northeastgacasa.org. A new training session begins July 20.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.