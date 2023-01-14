The Court Appointed Special Advocate or CASA program is seeking volunteers to make a difference in a child’s life.
“What would you do if you found a child and they didn’t have a home?” organizer said. “The answer to this probably came quickly to you. It is not truly a ‘what if’ question because there are plenty of children that do not have a home, or not a permanent home with permanent parents in northeast Georgia. At best, these children are placed in a foster home with a family to care for them. But there is a shortage of foster homes, and many find themselves living in group homes and in the worst cases, hotels. Caring for children is rewarding, but it is not easy, and is very time consuming. If you can open your home as a foster placement, please do so. But if you want to help and cannot make the commitment to be a foster parent please consider being a Court Appointed Special Advocate or CASA.”
