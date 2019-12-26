Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) training begins Feb 3. This 40-hour training prepares candidates to serve as dedicated advocates for children in foster care. Training topics include mental health, resilience and Juvenile Court practices. Children with a CASA are more likely to succeed in school and less likely to return to foster care, CASA officials said. To register call NEGA CASA at 706-886-1098.
