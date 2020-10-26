The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) has announced a quarantine on cat and kitten adoptions as well as intake of cats/kittens from the pubic for the time being due to an outbreak of a common feline upper respiratory infection among its population.
“At MOAS, we serve our community by assuming the responsibility and care of the homeless pet population in both Madison and Oglethorpe counties,” Director Andrew Kitchens said in a press release. “We consistently place the health and well-being of our animals as our highest priority.
On Tuesday, October 20, a cat in our care tested positive for a common feline upper respiratory infection (URI), called Calicivirus. This is a low-mortality virus commonly spread throughout high-population boarding, shelter, and veterinary environments. Although we vaccinate every cat in our care for this virus upon intake, we determined that out of an abundance of caution we should make the difficult decision to close intake and adoptions of any further cats residing in our facility.”
Andrews said decision was carefully made in order to limit the potential spread of the Calicivirus to the shelter’s adoptable cat population in addition to owned animals coming in for surgery or that would come into contact with a newly adopted cat..
Andrews said shelter officials want to assure the community that they are taking every necessary precaution.
“In addition to seeking advice from the Georgia State Veterinarian and the Georgia Department of Agriculture, we have sought out the advice of local veterinarian partners to determine the best procedures,” Andrews said. “As only one cat has currently tested positive, it is by no means certain that the remainder of the shelter cat population has been or will be affected. We are awaiting further test results to help evaluate this potential risk. Even if those tests return positive results, it is still not certain that the Calicivirus is the ultimate cause of any URI symptoms. This is because up to 25 percent of clinically normal cats will test positive for [Calicivirus] infection via oropharyngeal swab, especially cats from a multiple cat households or those recently adopted from a shelter, pet store, or breeder.” Andrews also noted that recent vaccination with a modified live vaccine can also cause positive results.
After consultation with shelter veterinarians, MOAS will resume spay/neuter surgeries in its onsite low-cost clinic this week and have completed a precautionary deep clean of our entire surgery suite.
“We are also allowing adoptions of cats who are in foster care since before Sept. 30,” Andrews said. “Shelter staff will work with adopters and our foster parents to coordinate a safe meet and greet. We anticipate having more information later this week after receiving further test results, and we will continue to keep you, the community, informed. We hope to be back to offering adoptions for our non-foster cats and intake services to our community as quickly as possible, and we are grateful for all of the support that we’ve received as we address this situation. “
Andrews encouraged those with further questions or concerns to call the shelter at 706-795-2868.
Also, for more information on the Calicivirus visit https://www.sheltermedicine.com/library/resources/?r=feline-calicivirus-virulent-systemic-feline-calicivirus-vs-fcv&fbclid=IwAR05T1nhxDv_oW6ViQNExw3kYAGyN-76R4pP7VyvqU3XJgrbZ2VcfuiJ-No#spread.
