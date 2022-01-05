Three catalytic converters were allegedly stolen from Jackson EMC pickup trucks located at the company’s district office on Spratlin Mill Road last week.
The trucks were parked in the secured back lot, which is surrounded by a high chain-link fence with barbed wire on top. The two trucks were parked in separate areas of the lot. Video footage from the lot showed a tall male who entered the high fenced-in area around 3:19 a.m. He was clothed in a dark long-sleeved hoodie or rain jacket with silver stripes and dark pants. He also had on a medical-type face mask and yellow “dishwashing” gloves. The incident remains under investigation.
In another incident, a man at a party in Tranquility Mobile Home Park in Hull reported that someone took off in his truck, but he didn’t see who it was. He said he chased the truck on foot then called 911 to report the theft. He told dispatch he would be waiting at the corner of Hwy. 72 and James Holcomb Road for them to find the truck. The truck was found wrecked and appeared to have been involved in a major accident involving a tree. A deputy went to meet with the owner who appeared to be highly intoxicated. Officers concluded that he had likely been driving the truck at the time of the accident. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A woman reported that packages were taken from the front porch of her business on Mill Creek Drive last week. She knew of the theft due to her Ring doorbell. Footage from the doorbell showed a man who drove up in an older model SUV with a car flag flying from the front passenger window. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect or the packages. The woman later reported that the suspect had brought the packages back, opened, but that nothing was missing from them. The packages contained beauty products.
•A woman accidentally struck a calf on Rogers Mill Road last week during heavy fog. The owner was located and the vehicle towed. The driver was uninjured.
•Someone reported that a pit bull mix dog was shot on Thomas Drive on New Year’s Eve. The caller stated that he believed the dog’s owner, a convicted felon, shot the dog. The caller said the animal was still alive. When an officer went to the scene, the owner told him that someone had shot his dog, but he didn’t know who. The dog was found in the side yard with a bullet wound on its right back hip. Animal control advised the deputy that since it was a holiday, the owner would have to take the dog to the UGA Vet School’s emergency vet clinic for treatment. The owner got in touch with neighbor who came and picked up the man and dog. The owner was told a report of the incident would be on file.
•Warrants have been issued for a man who struck his girlfriend at a home on Childers Road. The man had left and could not be located at his residence at the time of the report. The woman reported that he had prevented her from leaving and had slapped her on the head and neck multiple times. He also grabbed her by the back of the neck. The woman had marks on her consistent with her story.
•Two juvenile females were injured in an ATV accident on Dec. 29 on Third Avenue in Carlton. The girls stated they drove the ATV into the ditch while traveling along the street. Both were transported by Madison County EMS to a local hospital and their parents were notified.
•The cab of a black 1997 Dodge Dakota was burned in an apparent arson on Peach Orchard Road.
•The Madison County 911 system was temporarily routed through Jackson County the morning of Dec. 30. The issue was caused by a wreck on Hwy. 98 near Blacks Creek Road that took out the fiber junction box for Windstream’s fiber lines. The problem was resolved around lunchtime.
•Two 12-year-old girls were injured in an ATV accident in Carlton Dec. 29. They were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional.
•A person had a cut to the knee and complained of leg pain after a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 98 at Reggie Ingram Road at 9:57 Christmas morning.
