A Census taker reported last week that she had been frightened by an incident that occurred while at a home on Bullock Mill Road.
Deputy Carolyn Gibson was dispatched to meet with the woman who drove a dark gray Dodge Ram 1500. The woman said that she was going around to local addresses collecting information and she pulled into the address on Bullock Mill Road and noted that several other individuals had been there prior to her and had failed to get the required information so she contacted her supervisor to discuss the address. She said no one appeared to be there and when she went to leave a large green tractor came behind her and lifted her truck off the ground by the trailer hinge. In a state of shock and panic, and still on the phone with her supervisor, she said she repeatedly tried to leave but was unable to do so. She said she eventually got away and pulled down the road to call authorities and the green tractor followed her briefly before turning around. Shortly after, a truck pulled out of the address and approached her truck. She said a man was smiling and laughing about the incident and he told her she needed to identify herself more clearly, so she pointed to the sign on the driver’s side window that states she is with the Census Bureau.
There was no visible damage to her truck.
Gibson then met with the man at the home who told her that he works on the property and while on the tractor he noticed a truck with tinted windows in the driveway and said there have been prior thefts. He said he went in behind the truck and called the property owner. He said he was behind the truck but did not make contact with it. He said he watched where it went when it left, saw if pull over and then got in his truck to make contact with the driver.
He said he did not intend to scare the woman.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•A Franklin County school bus rolled over at Hwy. 106 and Neese-Commerce Road at 9:35 a.m., Monday, Sept. 21 in a two-vehicle accident. No one was injured.
•Battery was reported on North Street in Colbert last week. Corporal Zach Brooks and Deputy Mason Bennett responded to the call which reportedly involved a juvenile with a hammer who was trying to hit his mother.
Dispatch reported a lot of screaming and yelling on the phone during the call to 911.
A woman at the scene said her daughter has become violent with her over the last few weeks and during this incident grabbed her around the neck and put her in a chokehold. She said her daughter has also pushed her and punched her. The mother did have a red mark on her neck. She said she whenever she attempts to punish her daughter she becomes violent and fights back. She said she did hold a hammer over her but did not swing it at her.
The girl’s stepfather corroborated his wife’s statements and said that a deputy was summoned last week but his stepdaughter thinks it is all a joke.
Officers then made contact with the girl who said her mother was being mean to her and had taken her TV away because she got in trouble at school for fighting. She admitted to fighting wither her mother and grabbing her around the neck. The Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) was contacted and they told officers to release the child back to her parents and to provide the parents with a crisis intervention number. A court date with DJJ was also to be set.
•There were three suicide threats reported in the county last week, one was a threat with a shotgun and two were threats/attempts with medication.
•A woman on Diamond Hill-Colbert Road reported illegal dumping of deer carcasses by her step son. She said the incident began with an ongoing divorce between her and the son’s father. She said she has made multiple reports to the sheriff’s office regarding this issue. Cpl. Christian Sisk responded to the home and found two large trash bags that had been thrown in the ditch in front of her home. He opened the bags and found blood and deer hair and the remains of deer carcasses.
•A man on Hwy. 98 West reported that someone stole his UTV. He told Deputy Derek Shelton that he went outside that morning around 6:15 a.m. to get cigarettes off of his Polaris and the Polaris was gone. He said it was parked in the barn adjacent to his residence.
•A man on Fifth Street reported that his chainsaw had been stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.