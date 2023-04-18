Charges are pending against a 21-year-old man who led a Comer Police Sergeant on a motor vehicle chase that ended in a wreck in town Saturday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m.

Miguel Angel Gallegos was transported to an Athens hospital after crashing a Ford 150 while fleeing from Comer Sgt. Scottie Waldroup, who pursued in a patrol car. The two vehicles collided on old Hwy. 72 and Hill Street, and Gallegos fled on foot after the wreck and was later apprehended.

