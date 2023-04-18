Charges are pending against a 21-year-old man who led a Comer Police Sergeant on a motor vehicle chase that ended in a wreck in town Saturday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m.
Miguel Angel Gallegos was transported to an Athens hospital after crashing a Ford 150 while fleeing from Comer Sgt. Scottie Waldroup, who pursued in a patrol car. The two vehicles collided on old Hwy. 72 and Hill Street, and Gallegos fled on foot after the wreck and was later apprehended.
“He (Gallegos) was complaining of injuries and allowed to go to the hospital and charges are pending,” said Comer Police Chief Cherilyn Bell.
The chief said Waldroup is on leave and being evaluated for potential effects from the crash.
Bell said Waldroup attempted a traffic stop on Gallegos, who then took off at a high rate of speed.
“He almost hits three kids and then flies down a bunch of different roads running stop signs and going well over the speed limit on a little tiny road, Laurel Avenue and blowing more stop signs,” said Bell about the incident.
The police vehicle was severely damaged in the incident and leaves the department short on patrol cars.
