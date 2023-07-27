A child was recently injured after falling from a moving vehicle.
On Monday, July 17, Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the Market on Main, North Main Street, Danielsville, where a child had received a laceration to the foot.
The 7-year-old female was transported by Madison County EMS to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was treated and released with no broken bones and 13 stitches.
The child’s father advised as he was leaving the store with his two daughters, the youngest in a car seat, the 7-year-old leaned against the door which evidently had not closed completely and the door came open. She fell out and the rear wheel of the truck ran over her foot.
STORM INCIDENTS
The storm last week caused a number of weather-related incidents.
911, EMS and volunteer VFD’s responded to calls about downed power lines, blocked roads from trees, fires and severe weather detail/damage.
Other incidents the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to last week include:
•A runaway female juvenile was reported at a home on Hwy. 106 South, Hull.
•Criminal trespass was reported at a home on Paoli Road, Carlton, where a man reported that someone let the air out of his tire on his truck and he believed it was his ex-girlfriend who did it.
•A woman on Blacks Creek Church Road, Commerce, reported she made a deal about a year ago, with a man her boyfriend knew, to sell her Harley Davidson motorcycle and the man was supposed to give her a truck and $1,500. She stated the man had already received the motorcycle, but she had never received the truck and the man would not return her motorcycle.
•A suicide threat was made by a female at a home on Eugene Hardman Road, Danielsville.
•Interference with custody was reported by a woman who came to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, to report that the father of her children didn’t return them to her custody at the time outlined in a court order.
•A verbal domestic dispute was reported in the parking lot at Circle K, Hwy. 72 East, Comer. A woman involved in the dispute stated her and her boyfriend started arguing and he dopped her off at the store and left her.
•Criminal damage to property was reported on Old Elberton Road, Hull, where a man reported that several people came to his residence, banged on the door, “keyed” his car and threw eggs on the vehicle.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Shiloh-Fort Lamar Road, Danielsville.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Herring Drive, Comer, where a domestic dispute between a woman and her husband was reported. The woman said her husband was being disorderly and was throwing rocks at her vehicle.
•A man was transported from a residence on New Haven Church Road, Danielsville, to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment after a suicide attempt.
•A man on Jack Sharp Road, Hull, reported as possible scam or identity theft. The complainant stated he received a call from someone stating to be with one of his credit card companies advising him of possible fraudulent charges and asking for his personal information.
•Simple battery was reported at a Virginia Lane, Danielsville, home, where an autistic male reportedly had run to a female neighbor’s house and struck her. The male was transported by law enforcement to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•A woman on Hwy. 29 South, Colbert, reported she allowed a homeless individual to stay with her for a while and she believed this individual, who has since moved to an unknown location, used the complainant’s bank account to make a payment over $125 without her permission.
•A rifle was found hanging in a tree in the wood line behind the VA building on Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
•An accident involving a deer was reported on Jones Matthews Road, Colbert.
•A 64-year-old female was found unresponsive at a home on Hidden Lake Drive, Hull.
•Financial transaction card fraud was reported at a home on Madison Avenue, Colbert.
•Several complaints were received about a “puppy mill” operating at a business on Hwy. 191, Comer.
•A woman on Comer Paoli Road, Comer, reported two dogs came onto her property and attacked her small dog who suffered multiple cuts and puncture wounds.
•A welfare check was requested for a residence on Acorn Road, Colbert.
•Theft of lost or mislaid property was reported on Hwy. 29 South, Hull, where a woman reported her purse missing.
•Simple assault was reported at a home on Tarpkins Road, Commerce, where a man reported that another man pulled a gun on him.
•A man on Hardman Road, Colbert, reported that another man posted something on Facebook in regards to the complainant calling the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on him for violating a bond order to stay away from his wife due to a previous domestic dispute.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Norwood Lane, Athens, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband due to him cheating on her.
•Armed robbery; robbery by intimidation was reported by a woman on Clark Circle, Hull. The woman reported her son brandished a firearm on her and demanded she pay him $30 for gas he put in her vehicle.
•Criminal damage to property was reported on Spratlin Mill Road, Danielsville, where a woman reported her car had been “keyed.”
•A man received a citation for no valid insurance following a traffic stop on Hwy. 29 at Kimberly Circle in Hull.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported on Horace Reed Road, Danielsville, where a man was making threats and the complainant wanted him removed from the property.
•A man was transported from a home on Ed Coile Road, Danielsville, to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center by Madison County EMS due to an overdose.
•Simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA) was reported at a home on Davids Home Church Road, Comer, where a woman reported that her husband was chasing her through the yard with a shotgun and was going to kill her.
•A woman on Page Road, Comer, reported that her neighbor’s dog chased some cats under her car causing damage to a fuel line as well as the side of the car.
•A man on Wesley Chapel Road, Danielsville, reported that his sister and brother came to his residence trying to take his grandchildren because they thought he was “crazy”.
•Aggravated assault was reported at Tiny Town Minit Mart, Hwy. 72 East, Carlton, where an active shooting was reported.
•A man was found deceased inside a home on East Pine Avenue, Comer.
