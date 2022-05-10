An 8-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and suffered minor injuries after getting off a school bus at 3 p.m., May 3 on Hwy. 72 and Mimosa Drive.
William Michael Stowe, 61, Eatonton, was cited by the Georgia State Patrol after striking the child with a 2007 Mack Truck.
“A school bus was stopped in the right travel lane at the intersection of SR72 and Mimosa Drive with all emergency equipment displayed,” the State Patrol report stated. “Vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound in the right travel lane. Vehicle #1 was following too closely to the vehicle in front of it and could not stop in time as the vehicle slowed to a stop behind the school bus. The driver of vehicle #1 applied the brakes and traveled off the right hand shoulder of the roadway. Vehicle #1 struck a passenger who had gotten off of the school bus. Driver #1 stated he could not go to the left due to traffic and he was focused on another child that had gotten off of the bus and did not see the bus stopped in front of him.”
The bus driver said told the GSP that she had stopped the bus and the child was getting off when she heard a horn and observed the Mack truck come to the right of the bus and strike the child.
The child’s uncle stated he observed the truck following too closely behind a vehicle and as the vehicle slowed behind the bus, the truck could not stop in time and had to swerve to the right due to traffic being in the left lane.
The report lists the child’s injury under the category, “Suspected Minor or Visible Injury.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.