“Child Safety Day” was held Nov. 16 at the Ila Volunteer Fire Department off Hwy. 98.
Allison N. Craig, Regional Coordinator for the Child Occupant Safety Project, said 11 families used the services of the child-safety event. Technicians checked 18 seats in the 11 cars that came. Fifteen of the seats were replaced or issued. One child showed up with no seat that needed to still be in a seat and that child was issued a seat. Seats were replaced for reasons ranging from missing labels, being expired, being involved in an accident, unknown history and not being compatible in the vehicle or the child not being within height and weight requirements for the seat they arrived in.
Volunteers from the Pilot Club of Madison County included Kathy Ferguson, Jayne Lackey, Linda Freeman, Sue Stone, Joyce Moseley, Sandra Jeffer, Linda Hazinski, Joyce Fleeman, Linda Thompson, Ann Brooks, Beth Holloway, Karen Fitzpatrick, Karen Westbrook, Wilma Braun, Gail Edwards, Heather Lackey and Tammy Dalton.
Those checking seats included Craig, DPH-Athens Regional Coordinator; Adam Arnold, Madison County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer; Julie Harrison, Coroner, Madison County; Gerald Kemp, Madison County Coroner's Office; Cleve Williams, Danielsville Police Department; and Olivia Hilburn, DPH-Madison County Health Department.
According to Georgia’s “Child Passenger Safety Restraint Law,” all children under 8 years of age must be properly secured in an approved car seat or booster seat while riding in a car, van, SUV or pickup truck. By law, children 6 to 7 years of age must be properly secured with a booster seat rather than just a seat belt until they are 57 inches tall.
