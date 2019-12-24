A Colbert man was arrested last week after he allegedly shot a dog with an arrow.
Preston Lloyd Booth, 28, was charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Deputy Duston Stanley was dispatched to Jack Sharp Road after the owner called to report that her dog had an arrow stuck in it. The woman told Stanley that her neighbor called to report that a man wearing all camouflage was chasing her dog, who already had an arrow sticking out of it. The neighbor told her she didn’t know who the man was and he walked away. The neighbor then got the dog and placed it on a chain in the owner’s yard.
The woman identified Booth as a suspect saying he had “arrows that look just like the one that was stuck inside her dog.”
The condition of the dog was not noted in the report.
In another incident, Randall Curtis Waldrop, 32, of Athens, was charged with unlawful conduct during 911 call/contact 911 for purpose of annoy/harass/molest.
Deputy William Townsend was dispatched to Hwy. 29 South regarding a man (Waldrop) wanting to turn himself in and come off his own bond. Waldrop told Townsend that he was out on bond but wanted to go back to jail.
Townsend told him he didn’t know if that was possible but would contact his supervisor. Townsend noted that Waldrop appeared to be drunk. He agreed to a breath test, which was positive for alcohol.
Lt. Kint Segars told Townsend to tell Waldrop to come to the jail the next day and they would get it worked out. This information did not appear to suit Waldrop, who became irate and began cursing and yelling. He kept insisting that he was going to jail that night and continued to call 911 multiple times telling dispatchers that he needed Townsend to let him come off his bond and take him back to jail.
After the final phone call, dispatch came over the radio and advised Townsend that Waldrip had called 911 multiple times since he had been on scene with him. At that point Townsend handcuffed Waldrop and took him to jail.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Cindy Jo Dutcher, 62, of Hull, was charged with one count of criminal trespass. Deputy Derek Shelton was dispatched to Diamond Hill-Neese Road regarding a woman trying to burn the house down during a domestic dispute. When Shelton arrived on scene he reported he could see smoke coming from the open back door of the house. The victim told Shelton the fire was out and no longer a danger. He said he was in the back bedroom working on his model planes when he smelled smoke. When he walked out of the bedroom he said he saw Dutcher had burned a blanket at the end of the hallway in the doorframe separating the kitchen and bedrooms.
Dutcher then put the fire out.
The victim said Dutcher has mental health issues and is unsure if she has been taking her meds. He said he and Dutcher had been arguing earlier that day and she pulled his hair and tried to choke him. Shelton asked if she had threatened to burn the house down and the victim said she hadn’t that day but has made that threat in the past.
Shelton made contact with Dutcher in her bedroom. He noted she was lying down with her eyes closed but did not appear to be asleep. When asked to sit up and talk to Shelton, she did. Dutcher told him she was cold and the house didn’t have any heat so she set a blanket hanging in the hallway on fire to warm up the house and put the fire out before it could catch the house on fire. She denied wanting to burn the house down. The hallway had visible smoke and fire damage to the frame and the blanket was charred and almost unrecognizable, according to the report. Dutcher was arrested and taken to jail.
•Lisa Ann Holland, 38, of Hull, was charged with one count of simple battery family violence. Deputy Mark Goodson was dispatched to Hwy. 29 regarding a domestic dispute with injuries. While on the way, dispatch told Goodson that the mother had left the scene and that the complainant was complaining of back injuries. EMS was already on scene and speaking with the victim in the front doorway. EMS personnel told Goodson the injuries were only superficial and that they were leaving the scene. He then spoke with victim, who had a bleeding abrasion on her shoulder, and her husband, who said that her mother (Holland) came to the home about 5:30 a.m. She said Holland, who used to live there, became angry when she saw her daughter had allowed someone else to stay the night. She began cursing and then left. About noon, the mother returned and confronted her about the other person at the home. The argument intensified and her mother began to say obscenities to her and hit her in the back and chest. The husband corroborated his wife’s story and said his mother-in-law was upset about them having someone stay the night. He then went across the street and spoke with Holland who said she was worried about having a place to stay. She was arrested and taken to jail.
•Dustin Travis Anderson, 30, Elberton, probation violation.
•Tiffany Rose Bowden, 29, Danielsville, felony theft by taking.
•Jacquez Antavious Brown, 20, Athens, felony entering motor vehicle with intent to commit theft and two counts of felony theft by taking.
•James Allen Burns, 40, homeless, two counts of probation violation.
•Michael Lane Byrd, 19, Danielsville, battery.
•Jeffery Shane Coker, 34, Hartwell, two counts of probation violation.
•Trenia Michelle East, 18, Hull, probation violation.
•Stacy Allen Fowler, 45, Hull, felony first degree burglary, criminal trespass and two counts of aggravated assault.
•Brian Martinus Hruska, 22, Athens, two counts of fourth degree forgery.
•James Dale Leon, Jr., 39, Arnoldsville, parole violation.
•Cissy Michelle Lipscomb, 40, Danielsville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Kimberly Michelle Mapp, 35, Martin, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jacob Bo Sargent, 23, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Jonathan Richard Towe, 36, Winterville, probation violation.
•Nicholas Brandon-Cole Woods, 20, Royston, probation violation.
•Chad Beck, 39, Pendergrass, felony theft by taking.
•Adrienne Margurite Coley, 46, homeless, hold for White County.
•Gary Bryan Duncan, 51, Winterville, DUI/drugs and failure to drive within a single lane.
•Daniel Paul Dyer, 44, Danielsville, DUI/drugs, endangering a child by DUI/drugs and failure to maintain lane.
•Timothy Ryan Little, 27, Bogart, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree.
•Dantonio Pittard, 38, Winterville, hold for another county.
•Branden Kenneth Rooks, 25, Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crime and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
