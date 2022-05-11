A Colbert man faces charges following domestic dispute at a Georgia Washington Avenue residence in Colbert last week.
James Brian Betts, 59, was charged with simple assault – FVA and terroristic threats and acts by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
A woman called 911 to report that Betts had threatened to kill her and himself. She advised there were weapons in the residence and she wasn’t sure if Betts had obtained one.
Before officers arrived at the scene, the complainant stated the incidents had turned into a physical altercation.
The complainant stated she was afraid Betts would get a weapon and cause her harm so he hid in the bathroom while calling 911.
One of the witnesses told officers Betts made a comment about inducing a suicidal alteration with MCSO deputies when they arrived. Two of the witnesses stated they held Betts down on a bed until deputies arrived.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A 21-year-old woman was bitten on the back of her leg by a copperhead on Jones Road at 3:26 p.m., May 4.
•A woman complained of back pain after a wreck at 9:55 p.m., May 8 on Davids Home Church Road.
•A woman suffered a bloodied head and another person had chest pain after a two-vehicle accident at 8 a.m., May 2 at Hwy. 172 and Holly Creek Church Road.
•A man driving and SUV was transferred to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a collision with a Chevy Tahoe at the intersection of Hwy. 106 and Adams Clarke Road at 7:46 a.m., May 9.
•Criminal damage to property was reported at a Shoal Creek Road, Colbert, residence, where a female said her brother broke her bedroom door in half when she would not allow him to use her phone as a hotspot.
•A mental health crisis team asked for assistance with a mental health evaluations transport at a Belhaven Lane residence in Hull. A male was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•A possible overdose was reported at a Della Slayton Road residence in Comer where a man stated he was feeling nauseous and he took a pill he thought was a Phenergan that he had gotten from a friend and he became very sick. The man was transported for medical attention, but en route to the hospital changed his mind.
•An Amberly Drive, Danielsville, woman reported simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA). She said a man got mad when she told him her and her boyfriend could not pay rent and they were planning to move out in a few weeks and he cut the power to their room and spit a “loogie” in her face and was yelling at her. She advised when this happened she slapped him with an open hand in the face.
•A sexual battery incident was reported at Madison County High School, Madison Street, Danielsville.
•A woman on Helican Springs Road in Hull reported she arrived at her home and found the door leading to the interior of the house from the sunroom was open, with the glass broken, and someone had stolen her firearm and $2,500 from inside the bedroom.
•A man on Morgan Way in Colbert reported a truck backed out of a neighboring driveway and struck his mailbox.
•A woman on Blacks Creek Church Road in Danielsville reported during a domestic dispute a man struck the concrete blocks that were acting as stabilizers for her camper with a hammer causing them to crack or break.
•A suicide was reported in the county.
•A woman reported a domestic dispute with her son’s girlfriend at a Woodale Street, Hull, residence over some property that belonged to the complainant. She said during the altercation her hair got pulled.
•A man on Rose Hill Drive, Athens, reported a criminal damage to property incident. He said his girlfriend got mad at him had took a hammer and broke out the windows on his vehicle.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Willis Glenn Road, Hull. A woman said she was asleep in her bed when she heard a noise and found someone had thrown a brick into a living room window causing it to break. A witness reported seeing two young boys breaking some blocks at a nearby residence. A second resident said someone threw two rocks through the windows of their home and also broke the front window on a vehicle.
•A hit and run was reported at the Chevron Station on Highway 72 West in Hull. A store employee stated while she was at work in the store someone hit her car pulling the rear bumper off.
•A woman on Nowhere Road, Hull, reported a male friend showed up at her home and threatened to kick in her door if she didn’t open it. She said she thought he was joking with her. She said she was holding her 1-year-old child in her arms when the male entered her residence, hit her on top of the head, pushed her onto the bed and then grabbed her windpipe and started choking her to the point she could not breathe. She said she kicked him and got him off her.
•Battery/simple battery – FVA and cruelty to children was reported at a Highway 72, Danielsville, residence, where a woman reported a physical domestic dispute with a male due to him possibly harassing their daughter. The female had redness to her throat and chest area and her right middle finger was swollen. She said the man is very dangerous and she has been abused by him for many years.
•A driver was stopped for speeding 73/55 on Georgia 8 at Booger Hill Road in Danielsville and it was determined there was no valid insurance coverage on the vehicle.
•Deputies in the area of Jones Chapel-Shiloh Road at Highway 174 in Danielsville stopped a vehicle for failure to maintain lane and the driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.
•A woman and her daughter on North Main Street in Danielsville reported a man who had been told numerous times not to come to the home came to the residence and was yelling out the window at them. The mother stated he told her he would get his sister to “whoop her a$$” because she called the police. The daughter said the man is her “baby daddy” and they have been broken up for two years, but he will not let her go and he always wants to fight her.
•A man on Helican Springs Road in Athens reported he had two refrigerators stolen off his porch.
•Obstruction of officers was reported at a Macedonia Church Road, Danielsville, where a missing female juvenile was reported. When officers responded the missing juvenile female and a male ran from the residence into the woods.
•A woman flagged down an officer on Glenn Carrie Rd., Hull, and reported her truck had been stolen by a male that she saw a local store.
•A woman on Wildcat Bridge Road in Royston reported her husband, whom she had previously had a no-contact bond against, was texting and calling her.
•A disabled and abandoned car was found in the roadway on Henry Patton Road, Comer.
•A woman stated she had been involved in a dispute with an older female and male in the parking lot of Mohammed’s Service Station, Highway 29 South, Hull, after the woman yelled that she had blocked her vehicle in. The complainant advised the older female pulled out a knife in a threatening manner.
•A man on Minish Road reported identity fraud and financial transaction card fraud after he received a letter stating he owed $392 on an account that he didn’t have.
•A woman reported someone struck her unattended vehicle at Colbert Baptist Church, South Fifth Street, Colbert.
•A woman stated someone struck her vehicle while it was parked at Ingle’s, Highway 29 South, Hull.
•A woman on Hillwood Drive, Danielsville, reported her ex-boyfriend stole her dog and he had sent text messages stating he had the dog.
•A highway safety checkpoint was conducted on Highway 29 South at Diamond Hill Neese Road, Hull, where 30 vehicles were checked and one citation was issued.
•A woman on Homestead Road in Danielsville reported a man had her daughter and he is not legally legitimized and has no rights to her.
•A woman on Woodpecker Point in Danielsville reported false imprisonment after her boyfriend, the father of her kids, had kept her in the bedroom and would not let her leave and the two had gotten into an argument.
•A man reported his camper was stolen from property on S&M Drive in Danielsville, where he was renovating a trailer to live in.
•Criminal trespass was reported at an Allen Road residence in Commerce where a woman reported arriving home to find the screen on her front porch window had been cut.
•Theft by receiving stolen property was reported on Highway 72 at Yarbrough Road, Danielsville, after a woman was stopped driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Elbert County and used in a chase in Athens.
