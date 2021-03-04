A Colbert man was arrested last week after Deputy Glenn Cowan was dispatched to Ingles gas pumps the night of Feb. 26 regarding a disorderly male with bloody hands claiming he had a gun.
William Clyde Jones, 50, was ultimately charged with one count of public drunkenness.
While en route, dispatch said the caller was reporting that the man (Jones) said he had a pistol and was seen reaching into his vehicle’s glove box and that the store employees had managed to calm him down.
Cowan found several men standing around Jones at the gas pumps. He was covered in mud and had blood on both his hands. Cowan noted he was visibly intoxicated with glassy eyes, slurred and repetitive speech and was unsteady on his feet. His pants were also unzipped. The people around him told Cowan that he was shouting at the gas station attendant so they tried to intervene and calm him down. When he went for his gun, they were able to disarm him.
The men said they were getting off at Ingles when they saw Jones shouting at the attendant.
Cowan observed that Jones had a cut to one of his fingers and another on his hand. He also had a visible wound on the right side of his head, which was swelling and bleeding. It appeared as if he had been in a recent altercation, according to the report. He refused treatment by EMS and was taken to jail for public drunkenness.
In another incident, a Royston man was arrested last week following a domestic dispute at his home on Wildcat Bridge Road.
Seth Edward Hart, 33, was charged with second-degree criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call, simple battery family violence and four counts of cruelty to children in the third degree (third or subsequent offense).
Deputy Joshua Smith responded to the incident between Hart and his wife.
Prior to his arrival, Hart had fled the scene in a black Ford Escape with their 3 year old headed toward Royston.
Hart was later located in Royston by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Royston Police Department. Hart was complaining of chest pain and was transported by Franklin County EMS to a local hospital.
In another incident, Mitchell Daniel, 39, Colbert, was charged with aggravated assault. The victim said Daniel was upset because she wouldn’t provide him with any of her cigarettes. She said he picked up a glass cup and struck her over the head with it. She said he then placed his right arm over the victim’s throat and began choking her. The victim said she bit Daniel and managed to get free, hollering to her daughter to call 911. Officer Carolyn Gibson said she observed several bruises on the victim’s right arm and red marks across her neck, consistent with being strangled. Gibson said she observed a round mark on Daniel’s left shoulder.
Other arrests included:
•Jesus Ayala, 43, Colbert, simple battery family violence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Nicholas Markese Baker, 26, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Cynthia Rena Bray, 43, Comer, probation violation.
•Darnell Terrell Callicutt, 33, Elberton, first degree felony burglary.
•Naquanda Antoinette Clark, 30, Hartwell, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Bernard Wendell Cooper, 55, Colbert, probation violation.
•Mitchell Justin Daniel, 39, Colbert, aggravated assault.
•Andrew Clayton Entrekin, 35, Chamblee, probation violation.
•David Odis Fields, 41, Hull, parole violation.
•William Joseph Maddox-Knight, 23, Colbert, probation violation.
•Hernan Sanchez, 22, Athens, driving while suspended or revoked, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, failure to appear and failure to maintain lane.
•Edward Paul Whitehead, Jr., 53, Danielsville, probation violation and felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Dylan Michael Wilcox, 24, Hull, violate family violence order.
•John Darrel Wilson, Jr., 21, Danielsville, order of incarceration.
•Randolph Christopher Wooten 35, Hull, probation violation.
•Jenna Carey Dove, 21, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, duty upon striking fixture, failure to drive within a single lane and open container.
•Jeremy Paul Ellerbee, 38, Comer, DUI/drugs, failure to drive within a single lane, following too closely, improper/erratic lane change, littering highway, marijuana possession less than one ounce, reckless driving, speeding and tampering with evidence.
•Danny Joe Fowler, 61, Martin, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
•Jamison Jamal Jones, 29, Royston, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, DUI/drugs and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Macey Alexandria Anissa Noland, 20, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol, duty upon striking fixture, failure to drive within single lane and open container.
•Luis Enrique Ramirez, 37, Colbert, hold for Oconee County.
•Bennie Vivona, 39, Athens, DUI/drugs, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, failure to appear, impeding traffic flow and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Dexter Leon Wood, 46, Hull, hold for Clarke County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.