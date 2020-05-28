A Colbert man was arrested last week on assault and other charges after he reportedly pointed a gun at people inside their own residence on Swamp Guinea Road.
William Joseph Maddox-Knight, 22, was charged with a probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, receipt, possession of transport of firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of aggravated assault.
Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to the scene along with another officer. The couple told them that Knight had come to their home opened a back door and pointed a gun at them.
The female victim told them that Knight’s mother was “at the lake” and had asked her and her husband to check on her animals. When they went to do this, there was a confrontation with Knight about them being at his house. Knight allegedly threw a chair at them as they were leaving.
When they got back to their home, Knight reportedly showed up and pointed the gun, a single barreled weapon at them.
Officers went to Knight’s home on Hardman Morris Road but were unable to locate him or a person he was possibly traveling with.
Knight and his companions were later spotted and he was apprehended during a traffic stop.
In another arrest, Mark Lee Bracewell, 49, of Colbert, was charged with one count of reckless conduct after he allegedly left his 4-year old daughter at home alone. Deputy Jacob Loggins was dispatched to the home on Hannah Drive to perform a house check on a child possibly being left home alone.
He made contact with the child who identified herself and said she wasn’t sure where her dad was.
The complainant, the child’s mother, was asked to come to the scene, and DFACS was contacted. The child was turned over to her mother.
The mother said her daughter called her about 11 a.m. and said she “was locked in the school house” and couldn’t get out and she was scared. The mother received a second call about 5 p.m. and the child reportedly said “Mom, I’m at the house by myself picking berries and I don’t know where dad is.” The mother said that’s when she called 911.
Deputies then left to go to the father’s place of business but while on the way were told he had arrived home.
They returned and asked him why he had left his daughter home alone.
He stated that he had to run to the store for 30 minutes and that the child did not want to go and she had a phone to call him if needed. He then asked what was going to happen now and was told the child was going with her mother and he was going to jail.
During transport Bracewell told Loggins that he had come to the house and checked on the girl at 5:15 p.m. hours and 5:45 p.m. Loggins said he asked Bracewell if he was sure of those times and he stated “well I didn't check my watch.”
Loggins noted that he was on scene at 5:24 p.m. and Bracewell never returned to the home until he was placed under arrest for reckless conduct.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Luther Henery Collins, III, 27, Athens, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers, probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Amy Michelle Floyd, 40, Watkinsville, probation violation.
•Jason Wade Gurley, 39, Colbert, simple assault family violence.
•Damond Ladean Hewell, 38, Hull, two counts of probation violation.
•Travis Blake Hill, 30, Canon, driving while license suspended or revoked, marijuana less than an ounce and possession of methamphetamine. (Danielsville PD)
•Eli Joshua Hughes, 35, Commerce, probation violation.
•Matthew Thomas Means, 27, Athens, four counts of probation violation.
•Amanda Khristen Moore, 37, Crawford, criminal trespass and simple battery family violence.
•Mark Campbell Bobo, Jr., 27, Danielsville, driving without a valid license, improper tag display, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance, operation of a vehicle with improper plate and tires.
•Ricky Lanier Collins, 40, Hull, hold for transport.
•Ronnie Cooper, 60, Athens, adult restraint law seat belt, driving without a valid license, DUI/alcohol, failure to drive within a single lane and open container in vehicle.
•Arlen Tremayne Ellison, 43, Athens, hold for Clarke County.
•Riquavious Bernard Kelley, 21, Colbert, adult restraint law seat belt, driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, marijuana possession less than an ounce and windshield and windshield wipers.
•Oyekanchi Prcious Kenis, 19, Elberton, reckless driving and speeding.
•Virgus Lattimore, 61, Hull, DUI/alcohol.
•Jerry Frank Marlow, 32, Comer, speeding and DUI/alcohol.
•Lonis Andrew McDaniel, 17, Hull, marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Laterrca Moneak Moon, 33, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked and improper tag display.
•Luis Fernanado Olivares, 22, Winder, hold for other party.
•Jonathan Andre Sims, 23, Danielsville, hold for Jasper County.
•Dennis Clayton Wood, 66, Comer, DUI/alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container in vehicle.
•Lorenza Detron Zackery, 32, Danielsville, two counts of failure to appear.
