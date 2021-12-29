A Colbert man was charged with arson last week after a domestic dispute between brothers on Dec. 23.
Jayden Cash Andrews, 21, was charged with third-degree arson.
Deputy Xavier Duncan was dispatched to Shoal Creek Road where he met with Andrews. Two other officers were also on scene speaking with the complainant, Andrews’s brother.
Andrews said he was on the front porch cooking dinner when his brother began screaming at him saying he was going to call the police. Andrews had blood coming from his knuckles on both hands which he said came from cutting wood.
The brother accused Andrews of burning one of his Nike Air Jordan shoes. Andrews admitted to burning the shoe to start the fire for dinner.
The brother stated that Andrews had been destroying the interior of the residence, built a fire on the front porch of the house and burned one of his shoes. The fire was contained in a metal bucket with a grill grate over the top and did not damage the porch. The shoe was found still smoking in the front yard.
The brother stated he had paid $600 for the shoes. Officers did observe that the interior of the house had been “destroyed” with multiple holes in the walls, a smashed TV on the floor, broken glass and trash and debris throughout the entire house. The brother later declared that all of that damage had in fact occurred over the past several months and that the only damage that had occurred that day was the shoe fire.
Officers noted that Andrews appeared to be under the influence of some unknown substance at the time of his arrest.
In another incident, a Colbert man was arrested last week on a charge of public drunkenness after a deputy was dispatched to Alberta Drive for a domestic dispute.
Quincy Lee Daniel, 34, was taken into custody on Christmas Day by Deputy Austin Shubert.
Shubert spoke with Daniel’s mother, who told him that her son had pushed her during an argument over his drinking and that he then left the house on foot. Shubert noted in his report that he is familiar with Daniel and knows him to have a history of being intoxicated and disorderly. The mother complained of soreness in her back, but had no visible injuries to her person, according to the report. The mother also said Daniel was armed with a knife. Shubert located Daniel stumbling from the roadway into another home holding a red shirt and with his pants falling down. Shubert noted that he smelled of alcohol as he patted him down for the knife, which he found in a pocket. After determining that there were no witnesses to the domestic incident, Daniel was arrested for being drunk in public.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Edin Iban Avila Lobo, 26, Colbert, driving without a valid license and failure to obey stop sign.
•Randall Curtis Waldrop, 34, no address listed, criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Brittany Daryl Angelo, 32, Elberton, adult restraint law seat belt, DUI/alcohol, failure to change address on driver’s license, marijuana possession less than an ounce, speeding and two counts of endangering child by DUI/alcohol or drugs.
•Damain Cortez Ball Blockum,26, Athens, battery family violence.
•Reggie Terrell Bryant,54, Tallahassee, Florida, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding. (GSP)
•Alejandro Clavel Lopez, 35, Athens, distracted driving and driving without a valid license. (GSP)
•Saul Ernesto Hernandez, 32, Hull, driving without a valid license, DUI/alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
•Michele Ann Kemeny, 51, Comer, simple battery family violence.
•Chris Laguna, 23, Elberton, three counts of failure to appear.
•Maria Elena Osorio-Ramos, 34, Hull, simple battery family violence.
•Tyler Cole Ramsey, 23, Winterville, hold for Clarke County.
•Tymani Talisa Watkins, 27, Bogart, child restraint law child seat, safety belt, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/drugs, endangering a child by DUI/alcohol or drugs, failure to have license on person, following too closely and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.