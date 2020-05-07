A Colbert man was arrested last week after a woman went to the sheriff’s office to report that he had beaten, choked and slapped her the night before and that the man had refused to allow her to leave the home. She said she got away when she took him to the county courthouse for his court appointment, only to find it closed, and then took him back home. She said when he got out of the car she took off and she and friend went to the sheriff’s office to report the incident.
Jeffery Bernard Skelton, 39, was subsequently located and charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
The victim had bruising and marks around her neck and other signs of injury.
In another incident, Scot Eugene Bassett, 47, of Hull, was charged with public drunkenness.
Deputy Austin Shubert was on patrol on Willis Glenn Road when he saw a man walking in the middle of the road.
The man, later identified as Bassett, had one shoe on and was covered in dirt as if he had fallen. He was also staggering along the yellow line. When asked how much he had had to drink he replied “nowhere” and said he was coming from Diamond Hill. Shubert was unable to understand much of what Bassett said as his speech was so slurred. He was unable to follow directions to take a breathalyzer test. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Deputy Taylor Arrendale spoke with a complainant who lives on Hwy. 106 South last week. The man called to report that he had received an email from a person he did not know who said they had pictures of the complainant masturbating while in his home office. The email demanded that the man pay $2,000 or the pictures would be “exposed.” Arrendale told the man that this is a common scam and not to send any money.
•Runaway juveniles were reported on Spratlin Mill Road, Davis Street and on Fenway Drive last week.
•A goat tied on a lead in a front yard and a dog were reportedly both killed by a neighbor’s dog at a home on Adams Clarke Road last week. Deputy Duston Stanley was dispatched to the scene where he observed the dead goat, still tied to a tree in the front yard and the dog lying on the porch, also deceased.
The owner said he knew who owns the dog and Stanley went to the owner’s home and informed him of what the neighbor said and that they have pictures of his dog attacking the pets.
The owner said he didn’t believe his dogs would do that and asked Stanley if he would like to see the dogs. Stanley entered the home and saw two dogs matching the dogs he was told about and he observed that one brown dog had fresh marks on him, along with dried blood that looked as if he had been fighting with another animal.
Stanley advised dispatch to send animal control as soon as possible and told the dogs’ owner to keep that dog on a leash until animal control arrived.
•Deputy Austin Shubert was dispatched to a Hwy. 72 West residence regarding five juveniles who had allegedly been kicked out of their home. Madison County 911 told him that prior to his arrival EMS was on scene caring for one of the boys who had a leg injury. The caller told Shubert she was concerned for the children’s welfare after she received a call that they were out of their home. She located them next to a cemetery on Hwy. 72 West in Hull. She said she was especially concerned about their welfare since she knew the children’s mother was under the influence of narcotics. The children told Shubert they had an argument with their mother over an electronic device when she kicked them out. Madison County on call DFACS was contacted and responded to the scene and the investigation was turned over to them.
•Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to a home on Adams Clarke Road last week after a neighbor reported that a neighbor’s juvenile showed her juvenile children a pornographic video. The woman said the 13-year old neighbor reportedly came to her home and showed her 9, 7 and 4 year old children an explicit video. The woman said she was very upset that her children were exposed to this and did not want the child back at her residence.
Rice then went to the neighbor’s home and told the mother that her son was no longer welcome at the woman’s home and she was very upset. The woman and her son showed Rice the video in question, which was of a man and woman dancing in a thong and noted that he did not observe any nudity in the video.
•A man on Nowhere Road reported that someone had stolen his trailer with two zero turn mowers on it.
•A Norwood Lane man went to the sheriff’s office to report a civil dispute between he and his wife over a stimulus deposit they had received. He told Deputy Joshua Smith that he and his wife received $2,400 in stimulus money from the Federal government on April 27 and he was supposed to get $1,200 as his portion but she refused to give it to him. He was explained that this was a civil issue and he was referred to the court system for further guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.