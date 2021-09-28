A Colbert man was arrested last week for child molestation.
Jerry Lee Hutchison, Jr., 43, was charged with one count each of aggravated child molestation and child molestation.
Captain Jimmy Patton of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the matter is still under investigation but involves a child under the age of 10 who lives in the same household and appears to have occurred over the past three months.
