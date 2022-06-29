A 41-year-old Colbert man was charged with rape and child molestation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Larry Shane David, Brittany Point Drive, Colbert, was booked into the Madison County Jail June 22 charged with four counts of child molestation, obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, two counts of sexual battery against a child under 16 years of age and felony statutory rape.
The MCSO received notification June 21 of a possible sexual assault from the medical staff at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where a 12-year-old female was being treated for a sexual assault that happened earlier that day in Madison County.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Randy Jesse Ayers, 33, Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville, criminal trespass – Family Violence Act (FVA), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and probation violation.
•Terry Cardarius Davis, 30, Charlie Bolton Road, Hull, criminal trespass – FVA and stalking.
•Mark Anthony Ellis, 42, Shady Glade Place, Winterville, probation violations.
•Johnnie M. Evans, 46, Crawford W. Long Street, Danielsville, aggravated assault.
•Philip John Hulings, 49, Butler Mill Road, Maryville, Tenn., probation violation.
•Jose Maurilio Martinez-Gantes, 32, Lombardy Drive, Athens, violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO).
•Kerry Lynn Moody, 56, Lem Edwards Road, Winterville, simple battery – FVA.
•Jennifer Marie Power, 56, South Third Street, Colbert, unlawful conduct during 911 calls or contacts 911 and makes a false report.
•Ricky James Ramsey, 46, homeless, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – multiple substances.
•Jose Luis Salgado-Maldanado, 38, US 29 South, Athens, criminal trespass, simple battery – FVA and two counts of stalking.
•Julie Amanda Shelton, 45, Backwoods Trail, Comer, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Emily Alexandra Thomas, 28, Duffell Martin Road, Comer, giving a false name or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, probation violation, theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Kenneth Wayne Wehunt, 49, Mark Griffeth Road, Hull, battery – FVA.
•Jason Ray Williams, 41, Sherwood Circle, Danielsville, three counts of simple battery – FVA.
•Corbett Willingham, 49, Alberta Drive, Colbert, probation violation.
•Randolph Christopher Wooten, 36, Garnett Ward Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Kenneth James Ash, 31, Harden Bridge Road, Commerce, battery, two counts of felony burglary and cruelty to children.
•Roderious Latray Cooper, 36, Clover Avenue, Comer, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and DUI – alcohol.
•Bryant Breshawn Derricotte, 23, Tabby Lane, Athens, expired vehicle tag or decal and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
•Jordan Scotty Grimes, 30, Fred Goss Road, Danielsville, hold for Hart County Sheriff’s Office.
•David Lane Hart, 49, Campbell Street, Royston, DUI – drugs and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
•Karyn Sue Hegrenes, 53, Jasmine Trail, Athens, two counts of failure to appear.
•Carlos Lopez, 17, Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to provide assistance; report an accident.
•Jennifer L. Parham, 47, Spratlin Mill Road, Danielsville, felony burglary, influencing a witness and theft by taking.
•Stacie Jo Plyler, 50, Paradise Valley Road, Danielsville, distracted driving, DUI – drugs, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to drive within a single lane and knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirement.
•Mario Junior Ramirez, 17, Shoal Creek Road, Colbert, driving without headlights when required, driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, open container in a vehicle and reckless driving.
•James Brandon Sutphin, 29, Franklin Road, Comer, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
