A Colbert man was arrested on molestation charges last week.
Officers with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office took Christopher Austin Lowe, 48, Morgan Way, Colbert, into custody July 15 on three counts of child molestation. Lowe was taken into custody at his residence when officers made entry into the home after Lowe refused to comply with commands to come to the door.
In other public safety news, several officers with the MCSO conducted a traffic safety checkpoint between 1:45 and 5:45 p.m. July 11 on Neese-Commerce Road at Wayne’s Lane, Commerce. Ashley Brooke Fitzpatrick, 34, Wesley Chapel Road, Danielsville, was charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, DUI – drugs, expired driver’s license, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; and one man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
•On Tuesday, July 12, Cpl. Austin Shubert reported conducting a traffic stop on Diamond Hill-Colbert Road at Azalea Lane, Colbert, when the driver failed to maintain lane. Jennifer Rose Bruce, 32, Tiller Bridges Road, Carlton, was charged with distracted driving, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, DUI - drugs, DUI – endangering a child under 14 years of age and failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway.
•Nelson Ortiz, 18, Piedmont Park, Hull, was arrested on July 12 and charged with DUI – alcohol, failure to stop for a stop sign and too fast for conditions where a one-vehicle accident was reported on Piedmont Road at Spratlin Mill Road Hull.
•Jamie Edward Geeter, 46, Hillwood Drive, Danielsville, was arrested by Deputy Craig Vaughn for loitering on July 12 when a homeowner on Foote McClellan Road, Hull, reported seeing a person on their security camera on their property.
•Lenier Aramy Deltoro, 31, Southwest 168th Street, Miami, Florida, was charged Friday, July 15, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and following too closely following a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Hwy. 106 North, Danielsville.
•Several MCSO officers held a safety checkpoint on Hwy. 98 East at Hwy. 172, Comer, on July 15-16. During the safety check Tommy Lee Linton, 71, Flatrock Drive, Flowery Branch, was arrest and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
•Darrick Donell Mattox, 43, Hemlock Drive, Athens, was arrested July 16 and charged with DUI – drugs, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and following too closely after a BOLO (be on the look out) for a reckless driver was issued on Hwy. 29 South at Fortson Store Road, Hull.
•William Blaine Epps, 39, Northwood Circle, Colbert, was arrested July 16 and charged with battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) after he allegedly assaulted his father at a Garnett Ward Road, Danielsville residence.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•David Shamar Burgess Jr., 29, Old Church Road, Athens, probation violations.
•Susan Kay Collins, 39, Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Denterrius Reushawn Erving, 35, Conley Way, Conley, theft by deception.
•Everett Wendell Faust, 58, Madison Avenue, Colbert, terroristic threats and acts.
•Laterrca Moneak Moon, 35, Ambler Road, Athens, probation violation.
•McKinley Robert Pappe, 62, Calhoun Falls Highway, Elberton, probation violation.
•Robert Brian Ridgway, 65, South Neese Road, Danielsville, failure to appear.
•Gary Mathew Roberts, 34, Macedonia Church Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Philip Michael Sims, 37, Matthew-Sims Road, Comer, probation violation.
•Derek Justin Steward, 46, West Wood Drive, Athens, probation violation.
•Nicholas James Browning, 29, Turnbull Road, Canon, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Rodnesha Chanell Carpenter, 23, Fleming Street, Colbert, failure to appear.
•Dykem Jaquan Laney, 23, Noris Court, Spartanburg, South Carolina, hold for Greenville, S.C. police.
•Jeremiah Mitchall Roling, 23, Mount Zion Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Dylan Chase Shepherd, 38, Johnson Drive, Athens, failure to appear.
•Ricardo Solorzano-Mondragon, 24, Hwy. 29 South, Colbert, adult restraint seat belt violation (18 years and older), avoiding a traffic control device and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Zackary Dillon Syfrett, 23, Hiawassee Avenue, Athens, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, failure to obey a stop sign, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, speeding (26-35 miles over) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Adam Joseph Vittera, 36, Fowler Freeman Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
