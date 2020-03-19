A Colbert man was charged with first-degree cruelty to children last week.
Craig Evans Littrell, III, 25, was taken into custody last week regarding an incident in January with a 5-year-old child.
Sgt. Jason Gaddy was dispatched to the Madison County Department of Family and Children’s Services Tuesday, Jan. 21 about a possible child abuse allegation. He met with a supervisor there, along with a man (Littrell), a woman and the woman’s 5-year-old son.
Gaddy learned that the child had bruises on the backs of his legs, as well as on his lower back that were “well-developed and dark purple.” He took photos of the bruises for the case file. Gaddy said it was clear that someone had beaten the child. The mother told Gaddy that she had only noticed the bruises that day and that she had bathed the boy the day before and no bruises were present at that time.
Gaddy noted in his report that he found that hard to believe.
He later spoke with Littrell, who told Gaddy that he was home with the boy earlier that day and was changing him because he had urinated on himself and spotted the bruises. Littrell said he called the boy’s mother to tell him what he had seen and drove him to her workplace to show her. Later, Littrell called DFACS.
Both Littrell and the mother told him that they believed a live-in roommate was responsible for causing the bruises.
Gaddy noted that they were also both coaching the child to say the roommate was the one that had beaten him.
Littrell was charged last week.
In another arrest, Ronnie Gene Scogin, 50, of Danielsville, was charged with battery family violence, exploit/inflict pain to deprive essential services to a disabled person or elder person and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency call.
Cpl. Zach Brooks and Sgt. Daniel Martin were dispatched to Dickson Drive on March 2, for a physical domestic dispute.
They met with a woman who was upset, crying and having trouble speaking. Once she calmed down, she stated that her son (Scogin) had hurt her.
She said that he had been stealing money from her over the past few months, taking checks from her purse and cashing them at a gas station.
When she confronted him about it a few days prior and they had been arguing about it since the previous Saturday night and that today he began throwing things around the house and ended up throwing money on her kitchen table, then left in his son’s truck before they arrived.
She said that at one point he got so angry that she attempted to call 911, but Scogin stopped her by grabbing her wrist. He then hit her hand with the phone. She said he comes and goes as he pleases and lives with a girlfriend in Athens or Winterville when he isn’t there.
Brooks noted that the woman’s hand was bruised and swollen.
Scogin’s ex-wife arrived to check on her former mother-in-law after she called her about the incident that night.
She told officers that Scogin was likely using illegal drugs and that he was driving a Dog Ram truck.
Other family members arrived and told officers that at least one of them would stay with her that night. They were advised to call 911 if Scogin returned. The victim was also explained the temporary protection order and the eviction process.
Other arrest on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Kathy Desandra Wilson, 60, of Hull, was arrested twice on the same day for pedestrian under the influence.
On March 9, Sgt. Justin Hanley was dispatched to Piedmont Road near Woodbury Lane regarding a woman (Wilson) walking the roadway into. Hanley arrived to see her walking into oncoming traffic and stopped his patrol vehicle in front of her. She said she and her husband were arguing and she left on her way to Ingles to ride a bus to Athens. She became irate when officers went to arrest her she began hollering “they are trying to rape me” and “they touched my breast.” She was eventually able to be calmed down by Hanley and she agreed to a breath test, which showed she was highly intoxicated. A bottle of alcohol was located inside her bra and another in her purse.
Another deputy was dispatched to Piedmont Road about Wilson walking in the road near Briarwood Lane. She was staggering. She admitted to drinking whiskey.
She was given the opportunity to return home multiple times but refused. She had a beer and an unopened bottle of brandy in her purse. The deputy spoke with her husband who said she was upset because he would not take her to buy anymore “dope.” He also said she had used cocaine earlier in the day and then started drinking that afternoon.
•Pamela Michelle Boswell, 36, Hull, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Tristan Alexander Lockaby, 17, Colbert, possessing or controlling any material depicting a minor in a sexually explicit conduct (felony). (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
•Tanya Marie Abbs-Meltabarger, 34, Knoxville, TN, driving while license suspended or revoked, aggravated assault, distracted driving, DUI/drugs, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and failure to appear.
•Molly Lucille Allen, 35, Athens, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Jeffrey Keith Bount, 25, Athens, probation violation.
•Patricia Bolton, 33, Elberton, failure to drive within a single lane, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance and too fast for conditions.
•Dennis Eugene Boswell, 47, Athens, probation violation.
•Justin Lee Carter, 27, Hull, felony first-degree burglary.
•Quincy Lee Daniel, 33, Colbert, probation violation.
•John Greg Duncan, 54, Royston, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification and three counts of violation of a family violence order.
•Jennifer Nicole Fowler, 29, Maysville, probation violation.
•Shauna Leann Giddens, 42, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Brandon James Grimes, 29, Danielsville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Mac Arthur Hardman, 56, Commerce, driving without a valid license, DUI/alcohol, open container, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana and speeding.
•Adam Benjamin Henderson, 37, Athens, adult restraint law seat belt, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, speeding and a probation violation.
•Dan Dewitt Jones, 53, Athens, probation violation.
•Kimberly Michelle Mapp, 35, Martin, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and possession of methamphetamine.
•Hubert Lee McElreath, 65, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
•Jeremy Dale Phillips, 39, Watkinsville, second-degree felony burglary.
•Daijon Ozuvious Prescott, 22, Sylvania, financial transaction card fraud.
•Chad Edward Sheffield, 35, Hull, battery family violence (first offense), second-degree criminal damage to property and false imprisonment.
•Thomas Franklin Wood, 33, Hull, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Isabel Alberto Palacio Aguilar, 37, Danielsville, brake lights and turn signals required and driving without a valid license.
•Camisha Utoya Barnett, 45, Hull hold for Clarke County.
•Nicole Danielle Broome, 37, Athens, failure to appear.
•Vincent Rocco Deperi, 50, Danielsville, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run and reckless driving.
•Michael Allen Donaldson, 34, Danielsville, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Paul Stuart Jaramillo-Alegre, 23, Athens, failure to appear.
•Karen Mercedez Lopez, 25, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain insurance, financial transaction card theft, remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification and tires.
•Clifton Douglas Moody, 47, Colbert, criminal trespass family violence.
•Dusty Lee Scott, 33, Colbert, adult restraint law seat belt, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to maintain lane, no proof of insurance, remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification and tires.
•Dennie Shane Smith, 33, Hull, probation violation.
•Timothy Colt Staggs, 30, Comer, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to have license on person, failure to obey traffic control device, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, giving wrong signal, improper tag display, improper tag display, improper/erratic lane change, marijuana possession less than an ounce, no proof of insurance, overtaking and passing generally, reckless driving, violation of driving license restrictions and two counts of speeding.
•Roy Lee Strickland, 66, Commerce, violation of family violence order.
•Odell Waller, 52, Lexington, probation violation.
•Timothy Daniel Warren, 60, Nicholson, failure to appear.
