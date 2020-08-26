A Colbert man was arrested on marijuana manufacturing charges.
Antwoine Donelle Bolton, 35, was charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana. Investigator Samuel Beard and Code Enforcement Officer Ken Vaughn found several marijuana plants growing in plain sight at Bolton’s residence on Jack Sharp Road.
In another arrest, Gay Coile Busbin, 55, of Danielsville, was charged with battery family violence. Deputy Carolyn Gibson was dispatched to the home on Spring Branch Road regarding a domestic violence situation.
Gibson met with a man outside who is quadriplegic and wheelchair bound. He said he called 911 several hours earlier because his mother had threatened self harm.
The man said after law enforcement left, he stayed outside by the creek with his dog then went inside after his father finished cutting grass. When he went inside, his mother became aggressive and then got in his face yelling because he had called the law. She then slapped him across his chest and pulled his arm and leg leaving it dangling. His father corroborated the son’s statement and said told her not to put her hands on his son. They both went outside to wait for an officer.
Busbin denied striking her son and said he had tried to run her over with his wheelchair. She said they wanted her gone because they are mad at her.
Other arrests on file last week included:
•Preston Dean Lunsford, 27, Carlton, adult restraint law, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, parole violation, reckless driving, speeding, tires and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Jhontae Lanee Sanders, 31, Colbert, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, drugs not in original container, maintaining a disorderly house and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Michael Joseph Thurman, 32, Colbert, parole violation, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, reckless conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Corey Jason Vaughn, 26, Royston, failure to drive within a single lane, failure to provide assistance; report accident and too fast for conditions.
•Michael Lee Arnold, 23, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Joaquin Deqavion Booker, 20, Elberton, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, violation of driver’s license restrictions and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Carly O’Neal Fields, 28, Comer, probation violation.
•Samantha Taylor Harkins, 20, Colbert, battery.
•Bernabe Dita Hernandez, 26, Colbert, driving without a valid license.
•Kyle Thomas Melton, 34, Hull, maintaining a disorderly house.
•Joseph Lee Snyder, 25, Commerce, DUI/alcohol, expired driver’s license, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper tag display, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding and turning position; signals required.
•Carolyn Faye Turner, 54, Danielsville, simple battery family violence.
•Jessica Annette White, 27, Danielsville, marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Brenton Troy Cowart, 32, Douglasville, probation violation.
•Chancey Maurice Fortson, 29, Elberton, probation violation.
•Matthew Brett Freeman, 33, Nicholson, probation violation.
•Kimberly Elaine Griffin, 30, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Iza Veronica Jimenez, 37, Cumming, probation violation.
•Sherry Lynn Latimore, 56, Crawford, probation violation.
•Karen Leigh McClain, 43, Winterville, failure to appear.
•Gregory Lanier Morton, 39, Winterville, probation violation.
•Kayla Lynn Mullinix, 32, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Leighanna Marie Reeves, 32, Commerce, probation violation.
•Bobby Edward Shellnut, 27, Bowman, probation violation.
