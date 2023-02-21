A Madison County jury convicted a Colbert man of murder Feb. 16 after he sold illegal drugs to a Colbert woman who ultimately died after overdosing on those drugs.
Tivaro Tyquan Cooper was found guilty of felony murder, distribution of heroin and driving while license suspended. He was sentenced by Judge Jeffery Malcom to life with the possibility of parole on the murder conviction. The sentence for the controlled substance conviction was merged with the murder. He was also ordered to serve 12 months in prison for the driving while license suspended conviction.
