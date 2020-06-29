A Colbert man lost his life in a house fire Thursday morning.
According to Madison County Coroner Julie “Coach” Harrison, Paul Aaron Poss, 72, died in a fire at 107 South Sixth Street in Colbert. Fire officials and emergency personnel received the call at 7:21 a.m.
Harrison said Poss was alone at the time of the fire, which appeared to have started a receptacle where the television was plugged in for electricity.
Sheriff’s office, Colbert and Hull fire departments and EMS responded to the scene.
Officer Joseph McGuffin reported that he and Sheriff Michael Moore responded to the fire.
“Smoke was visible upon arrival and it was unknown if Mr. Poss was inside,” wrote McGuffin in his report on the incident. “The caller stated that he saw a healthcare worker here yesterday. At this point, the sheriff and I made entry at the front door, knowing this is where Mr. Poss’ bed is located. The door was sealed shut, but after several kicks, Sheriff Moore made entry with no visibility and extreme heat. Mr. Poss was not located near or on his bed. Colbert Fire arrived and Sheriff Moore pulled the hose off the truck and started making an attack on the fire as two small explosions were heard (figuring oxygen tanks). A firefighter relieved the sheriff and made entry. The fireman later discovered Mr. Poss in the south side room with no signs of life.”
The State Fire Marshall's Office was called in to investigate.
