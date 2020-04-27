Brian Dellinger, 44, of Colbert was killed in a skid steer accident shortly after 8:30 p.m. April 22 at a property off Hwy. 172 in Colbert.
Coroner Julie Harrison said Dellinger was maneuvering a skid steer with a truck engine on it. He exited the cab and apparently bumped into a lever that brought a boom down from an upright position, trapping him between the boom and the skid steer.
A native of Athens, he was a son of Lanelle Cleghorn Elrod and Jerry Lindsey Dellinger. Survivors in addition to his parents include six siblings, his girlfriend, three children and three grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.