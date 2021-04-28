A Colbert man was arrested last week on assault and firearms charges.
Marquez Henson, 24, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the second degree, discharge of firearms on the property of another, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, reckless conduct and unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of a public highway.
Deputy Will Townsend was dispatched to Noah’s Way regarding a man (Henson) discharging a firearm recklessly in his yard.
Townsend heard gunshots as he arrived at the complainant’s home and called for another unit to back him up.
The complainant told him that officers had already been to the home on Noah’s Way the previous evening due to a loud music complaint. He said the music had stopped after that, but that then this morning a man had been walking around the yard of the home in question firing his handgun recklessly all around. The complainant said that after one of the shots he heard a loud hissing noise that made him think his a/c unit may have been hit.
Townsend noted that as he speaking to the complainant he could hear music playing extremely loud and a man walking around his own home and the home next door repeatedly. The man (Henson) then walked across the street into the complainant’s driveway.
Townsend walked towards Henson and attempted to speak with him but noted that he seemed irate and “not completely coherent.” He just stared at Townsend then went back towards his own home.
The second officer arrived and Townsend filled him in on the situation. They decided to get their patrol rifles out of their vehicles due to the potential threat of a firearm being involved.
They went to Henson’s home where they found both the garage and the front door open, then noted that Henson at another neighbor’s driveway leaning against a car.
They approached and handcuffed Henson without further incident. They found a 17-round Glock handgun magazine in his left pants pocket. When read his Miranda rights, Townsend noted that Henson did not speak at all.
They then made sure no one was inside his home and injured. After the home was cleared, he was taken to jail and a search warrant was obtained to search the home for the weapon.
The complainant, when asked, also provided a video of Henson firing one of the shots as Floyd drove up in his patrol vehicle.
Residents later spotted something under the car that Henson had been leaning against and officers found the Glock wrapped in a towel. Bullet holes were found in the ground and in a neighbor’s a/c unit, which matched the Glock.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•James Blake Norton, 40, Hull, aggravated stalking and probation violation.
•Charles Lamar Roberts, 47, Hull, disorderly conduct.
•Kelley Joanna Rousey, 33, Carnesville, felony theft by receiving stolen property.
•Wilmer Alexander Valle, 27, Hull, defective equipment, driving while suspended or revoked, false statements or writings: conceal facts or fraudulent documents and minor restraint law.
•John William Baxter, 46, Hull, probation violation.
•Jay Calvin Calhoun, 27, Covington, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and two counts of receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
•Robyn Nicole Mamie Dinges, 39, Norcross, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Danielle Anne Johnson, 36, Hull, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
•Christian Blaze Sanders, 18, Crawford, felony first-degree burglary.
•Nickolas Skeeter Skillman, 33, Colbert, criminal trespass family violence.
•Hadrian Joshua Varnum, 20, Hull, two counts of battery family violence.
•Dorise Ann Whitehead, 59, Danielsville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Andrew Clayton Entrekin, 35, Chamblee, probation violation.
•Matthew Thomas Gregory, 35, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Jamie Gordon Jackson, 45, Watkinsville, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Elaine Gowder Meeler, 54, Nicholson, possession and use of drug-related objects.
•William Anthony Payne, 39, Bishop, Clarke County hold.
•Ana Cecilia Ruiz, 41, Athens, driving without a valid license.
•Robby Chadwick Stephens, 43, Jefferson, driving with no license on person, DUI/alcohol and speeding.
•Billy Lee Tucker, 58, Danielsville, DUI/drugs and failure to maintain lane.
