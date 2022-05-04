A Colbert man was arrested on drug charges after law enforcement was called about a man using meth and threatening to harm himself.
Joshua Lee Drake, 31, Colbert, was charged on Friday, April 29, with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call about a man using methamphetamine making threats of harming himself at a County Living Mobile Home Park, Highway 72 West, Hull, residence.
Officers found Drake and a female asleep on a bed in the living room of the home, and Drake denied making any threats of harming himself. An officer reported that he saw two small bags containing a while crystal substance and when he asked about the drugs Drake denied they were his and quickly tried to reach for something under him on the bed. The officer looked at where Drake was sitting and saw that he had a glass pipe with a burned chemical substance inside it. The crystal substance and glass pipe were taken as evidence for the drug charges.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•A house burned on Garnett Ward Road in Hull in the early morning hours of April 28. The Red Cross was called to assist a family of two adults and four children. Danielsville, Neese-Sanford and Hull volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze, which occurred shortly after 3 a.m.
•Major injuries were reported and two vehicles overturned in an accident at Hwy. 106 and Jot Em Down Road at 6:27 a.m., April 30.
•A woman complained of ankle pain after a two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 72 at the Quick-Pick Valero at 11:44 p.m., April 25.
•Possession of a Schedule I or II drugs was reported on Jack Sharp Road, Colbert, where an officer was doing a follow-up investigation.
•A vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot at Madison County High School, Madison Avenue, Danielsville, where one driver reportedly backed into a parked vehicle.
•An abandoned vehicle was located on Highway 72, Danielsville, and it was preventing a paving crew from grading the friction strips on the shoulder of the roadway.
•A man on Gosnell Hutto Road, Danielsville, reported identity fraud. He said his girlfriend had opened lines of credit and put his information as a co-signer without his permission.
•A couple on Parsons Road, Comer, reported a man who had been permanently criminally trespassed from their home in September of 2021 had showed back up at their home.
•A woman on Wildcat Bridge Road, Danielsville, reported her generator had been stolen and she believed her boyfriend was responsible for the theft.
•A woman on Double H Farm Rd., Commerce, reported her daughter had run away from home and a post on social media showed a young man who advised her daughter had been with him at some point during the day she ran away.
•A man was charged with driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 29, Hull, when his vehicle was stopped after he failed to use a turn signal while turning left.
•A man reported an incident of battery after being shoved to the ground by another man at a Bellhaven Lane, Hull, residence. The complainant said the other man also threw what he believed to be a wrench at him.
•A Colbert woman reported her Shihzu missing from her Acord Road residence. She said her granddaughter and her granddaughter’s boyfriend took the dog without her permission and would not return it.
•Stolen mail from Madison County residences was reportedly found at a Smithonia Road, Crawford, residence. Madison County investigators, along with the Comer Police Department and the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the thefts.
•A Shoal Creek Road, Colbert, woman said her husband’s 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV had been stolen by his childhood friend who recently sold the SUV to another individual.
•A woman on Natalie Court, Danielsville, reported finding a dead skunk in her yard. The woman said she would be taking her three dogs for a rabies booster.
•A woman reported finding a leather purse on the side of the roadway in the area of South 3rd Street and Barnett Avenue, Colbert. A female’s Social Security card, two non-working cell phones and a large amount of papers were found inside the purse.
•A report of simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) was taken at a Kevin Way, Hull, residence, where a woman accused her mother of getting in her face and slapping her.
•A woman on Hardman Morris Road, Colbert, said a man who is not supposed to be around her threatened her on Madison Avenue when she was going to see a friend.
•A man and his wife were involved in a domestic dispute at a Highway 29 South, Danielsville, residence. The man told officers he had thought about suicide.
•A traffic stop was initiated on a driver on Diamond Hill-Neese Road at Hardman Road, Hull, and the man was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license.
•A man on Furnace Creek Road, Danielsville, reported someone stole 12 goats off his property.
•A man said he was removing items from the yard of a residence on Cherokee Road, Comer, when another man he was arguing with jumped on him hitting him with a closed fist multiple times.
•A domestic dispute involving several family members was reported at a Highway 191, Danielsville, residence.
•The store manager at Family Dollar, Hwy. 29 South, Hull, reported two people were shoplifting inside the store.
•A woman on Madison Avenue, Colbert, reported a man was unresponsive on her front porch. Madison County EMS responded to the scene and CPR was performed on the man.
•A Fernwood Drive, Hull, man reported criminal trespass, He said his juvenile daughter who was angry at him went into his bedroom to get him a shirt and while she was in his room she broke his drill in half. He stated prior to this incident she took a sledge hammer and broke his outdoor glass table.
•An incident of simple battery was reported at a Kingston Drive, Comer, residence, where a woman reported her neighbor grabbed her sons as they were riding their dirt bikes by his house. She said her sons have had several encounters with the neighbor about the dirt bike riding.
•Simple battery – FVA and criminal damage to property was reported at a Hudson River Church Road, Danielsville, residence, where a man reported a domestic incident in which his son pushed him and hit his truck with rocks, causing damage.
•Terroristic threats and acts were reported during a domestic dispute at a Bellhaven Lane, Hull, residence, where a man reported another man had a knife and was threatening to kill him.
•Disorderly conduct was reported on Woodbury Lane, Hull, where a large group of guys had reportedly been fighting in the middle of the road on Manor Drive.
•A search of a prisoner being transported from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department to the Madison County Jail led to the prisoner being charged with possession of Schedule II Drug(s) and pills not kept in the original container.
•A Manor Drive, Hull, woman reported someone stole her SUV with her pocketbook inside from her driveway. She said a laptop owned by Hull-Sanford Elementary School was also inside the vehicle.
•The residents at two homes on Manor Drive, Hull, reported someone had entered their vehicles overnight and stole items from inside.
•A man on Blacks Creek Church Road, Danielsville, reported a domestic dispute with a female who threw a remote at him and hit him in the face.
•A Rice Drive, Carlton, woman said she went to her ex-boyfriend’s house and the two began to argue and she got in her car and left, but he followed her and stopped in front of her, got out and was yelling at her. She said she pulled into the Quick Stop and he pulled in with her, got out of his truck, yelled and her and called her worthless, got into his truck and left the scene.
•A Farm Road, Colbert, man reported his 2004 Kia Optima missing.
•A man on Oak View Drive, Hull, reported his and his son’s vehicles had been entered while parked in their driveway and items had been taken from inside the vehicles.
