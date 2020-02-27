A Colbert man was arrested recently after his mother called 911 to report that her son was acting violently toward her and appeared to be on drugs.
Austin Jarod Brady, 23, was charged with criminal trespass and simple assault-family violence.
Deputy Derek Shelton was dispatched to the Shoal Creek Road home where he met with the mother at the top of the driveway. She told him that when she came home from work she found the home “in a mess” because her son had left the dogs out all day. She said she also believed he was using methamphetamine and that he had acted violently toward her, snatching her glasses off her face and throwing them on the ground.
She said this happened after she told him he was going to have to leave, which made him angry. She said Brady was holding a baseball bat that had nails sticking out of it and that he began cursing and yelling at her.
She had recorded her son as he was doing this and said she feared for her safety. She said he had been acting that way “for months now” and has a history of using methamphetamine.
Shelton and two other officers went to the residence and as they walked up on the porch they could hear loud banging coming from the back of the house. They announced themselves but got no response and continued to hear banging. Brady eventually came to the door wearing only a pair of shorts and holding a machete in his left hand and what appeared to be a multi-tool knife in his right. Shelton told Brady to drop the weapons and he complied.
While talking with Brady, Shelton noticed that he had scratch marks across his chest and stomach area.
When asked about them, he replied “those are for your sins.”
Shelton pointed out the broken glasses and Brady admitted he had broken them and said that he didn’t care if they took him to jail. Brady also spoke about people in the county using methamphetamine but said he had been clean for three days and planned to go to Nashville to “be on the radio.”
He was arrested without incident.
On the way to the jail, Brady reportedly continued talking to himself saying he was God and that everyone was “going to die tonight.” He also stated that he had “allowed all the rain to save us from hell fire and brimstone and that he was working for the Feds.”
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Floyd Thomas Butler, 82, was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 8888 Hwy. 106 after the 2002 Ford Truck he was driving was rear-ended by a 2004 Dodge Ram driven by Luke Derrick Bishop, 48, at 11:56 a.m., Feb. 23.
•Warrants have been issued for a Danielsville man following a domestic dispute at a home on Wildcat Bridge Road last week. Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to the home and 911 informed him that the “male half” had left the scene traveling toward Royston.
Rice met with the victim, who said she lives at the home and that the father of her children had come over this evening for them to talk. The two proceeded to get into an argument about their 16-year old daughter and her boyfriend. She said that during the argument, the man pushed her to the ground and broke her eyeglasses.
She said her daughter and the boyfriend were also present at the time and witnessed the incident.
The woman was told about the process of obtaining a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) and warrants were issued for the man’s arrest.
•Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to a home on Chandler Ray Road last week regarding a dog complaint. The complainant told him that his dog keeps getting locked in the residence that is located behind him. He said he is the maintenance man for the mobile homes in the park and that the people in that particular mobile home moved out about a month ago but keep returning to retrieve more of their possessions and that on two separate occasions he has found his hound dog locked inside of that residence and had to get him out. He was unable to provide contact information on the former occupants other than a list of names, saying that they be living in a hotel due to one of them reportedly having active warrants against them.
When asked how his dog keeps getting away from him to get locked into the other home, the complainant said he leaves him out during the day. Rice then informed him of the county’s leash law and that it required him to keep his dog contained.
•911 Director and Officer Brenan Baird met with a family on Joe Cooper Road on Feb. 19 about a missing 17-year old girl. He said the father and grandmother had written a note saying she is fine and in a safe place, but that she just couldn’t take living there any longer. She did not indicate where she was going or how she would get there.
The family reported that they had last seen her the night before and that she has done this type of thing before and was known during those times to be with her half-sister. Neither the father nor grandmother could provide any contact information on the half-sister. The missing girl’s phone went straight to voicemail, Baird noted, adding in his report that he had left a message for her. Baird entered her on the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) list as a runaway juvenile and forwarded her information to surrounding counties. Her mother was incarcerated the previous day and Baird noted that deputies were at her mother’s residence moments prior to the report, but that she was not at that residence either.
•On Feb. 23, Deputy Zach Brooks, along with two other officers were dispatched to a home on Nowhere Road to a burglary in process. Upon arrival, Brooks noted that he saw four people standing outside the residence and made contact with a man who lives next door. He said the people that live at the home called them and that they came over to check on the house and thought they heard someone inside, but weren’t sure.
Officers located an outside door that was unlocked and open and proceeded to enter the home and clear it.
No one was located inside and nothing appeared to be broken, according to the report.
Brooks then spoke with the homeowner who said she and her husband were out of town. She said they have dog feeder camera on a counter in their kitchen that notified her that someone was in the home. She turned on the camera and saw someone in her kitchen but could not tell who it was. She said she activated a speaker on the camera and told the person that she was calling the police and heard someone say “s*&^.” This person then grabbed the camera and turned it around.
The camera was taken for fingerprints and the homeowner was informed that the residence would be checked on throughout the night.
The woman said her husband has a recorder on his phone for another camera in their living room but that he was not with her at that time. They were to contact the sheriff’s office about that recording when her husband returned.
•A theft was reported on Peach Orchard Road on Feb. 23. Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to the scene and met with the complainant. The man said that night he went to get a gun out of his truck and realized the firearm was missing. He said the truck was not in use but that he kept two firearms under the floor mat with the truck unlocked. He said he last saw the firearms “three or four months ago.” He said the gun had been his father’s and he did not have a serial number for it. Security cameras at the home did not include a view of the truck.
•A barn fire was reported at 3:17 a.m., Feb. 17 at 106 Timberlane Drive. Ila and Poca volunteer fire departments responded.
•A person complained of head pain after an accident at 12:38 p.m., Feb. 19 on Colbert-Danielsville Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.