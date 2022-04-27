A Colbert man was sentenced to jail time recently on aggravated assault and other charges.
Rufus Lee Kelley, was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve 15 years, with the first five years to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation for the assault charge and also for charges of aggravated battery, possession of knife/firearm during the commission of a crime and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Other recent action in superior court included:
•Brady J. Bellew, of Flowery Branch, was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve five years of probation and pay $550 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine (reduced from possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute) and DUI/less safe/alcohol. Charges of possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug-related objects, weaving over the roadway and operating a vehicle without a valid license were dismissed.
•Robert Orante Booker, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve 10 years of probation and pay a $250 fine on charges of possession of amphetamine (reduced from trafficking amphetamine), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Charges of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container and two additional counts of possession of a controlled substance were dismissed.
•Adrienne Nicole Jordan, of Athens was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve 20 years of probation and pay $400 in fines on charges of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of amphetamine (reduced from traffic in amphetamine) and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
•Kim McHatree Brown, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of reckless conduct (reduced from aggravated assault). Charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and an additional charge of aggravated assault were dismisses.
•Billy Dean Vickers, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve 24 months of probation and pay $400 in fines on charges of battery family violence (reduced from aggravated assault) and cruelty to children in the third degree.
•Mason A. Patman, of Athens was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to pay a $350 fine on a charge of obstruction of an officer.
•Leon Steven Davis, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years, with the first year to be served in confinement and the remaining four years served on probation on a charge of entering an automobile. A second charge of felony theft by taking was dismissed. He was also sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 10 years, with one year to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
•Jeffrey C. Jones, of Nicholson was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve eight years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine (reduced from possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Charges of sale/possess/distribute illegal drugs illegal conditions, drugs not in original container, possession of drug-related objects and another count of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance were dismissed.
•Miguel Christian Marsingill, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12months of probation on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from terroristic threats).
•Shondrelco Jerod Lee, of Bethlehem, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of confinement and pay a $100 fine on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container and driving while license suspended or revoked. Charges of possession of a firearm during the attempt/commission of a crime and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Dorise Ann Whitehead, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve six months of confinement on a charge of possession of drug-related objects. A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
•Jamie Edward Geeter, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve 38 days of confinement on charges of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. He was also sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 38 days (concurrently) on a charge of criminal trespass.
•Cedric Jermain Cook, of Baker, LA, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years, with the first 45 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation, and to pay a $2,400 fine on a charge of third degree forgery. Charges of obstruction of an officer and possession/distribution/etc. of marijuana were dismissed.
•Andrew Melvin Dove, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve one year, six months, suspended upon good behavior, on a charge of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
•Tina Marie Howell, of Crawford, was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve three years of probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. A charge of criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor was dismissed.
•Brandon Lee Knight, of Dewy Rose, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months of probation on charges of battery (reduced from aggravated assault), criminal trespass (reduced from criminal damage to property in the second degree) and simple battery family violence.
