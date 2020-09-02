A Colbert man told officer Joseph McGuffin Aug. 27 that he had lost $10,000 to a telephone scammer.
The man said he received a call from 817-854-2648, telling him that “this is the IRS and we have secured warrants for your arrest.” He was told that to avoid arrest, he needed to collect cards at $1,000 each and call the number back, which he did.
The caller asked the man how much he kept in the bank. He withdrew $4,200 from the bank and went to purchase more cards. “He was told that an agent would be at his home to arrest him if he did not comply by a certain time,” wrote McGuffin. “He said while turning into his driveway, the caller called him asking about the additional payments and (the victim) said, ‘I think you have scammed me.’ He was told that the IRS agent would be there soon, but no one arrived, so he called 911.”
Other incidents investigated by the sheriff’s office this past week included:
•Two men suspected of possible involvement in an armed robbery led officers on a chase from Madison County onto Old Elberton Road in Clarke County between speeds of 70 and 90 mph. The vehicle ran stop signs on Old Elberton Road and Spring Valley Road. The pursuit continued on Spring Valley Road until the vehicle turned left on to Hancock Road. “After turning onto Hancock Road, the vehicle made a direct left turn into a chain link fence/gate at Tyner's Truck Repair and crashed into a parked vehicle inside the fenced area,” wrote Sgt. Jason Gaddy. “Both occupants exited the vehicle and fled at that time.” Gaddy and Deputy Austin Shubert chanced the men on foot, but they got away. A K-9 unit from Clarke County was not able to locate the men.
•Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Fowler Freeman Road. The man said that when the woman tried to strike him, he pushed her onto the bed in self defense.
•Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Spratlin Mill Road. A woman said her “baby’s daddy” resides at the residence. The woman said the man’s “lady friend” is not welcome at her home. The house owner said the man opened the door to speak with the friend and the woman called her vulgar names and pushed her way into the house, damaging a flower vase, and hitting her on the right shoulder. There were no signs of abuse from the altercation and the woman was told about eviction and temporary protective order processes.
•A Hwy. 29 man reported that a motorcycle was stolen from his property. A fence had been cut in two spots to get the vehicle. The motorcycle was on an “investigative hold” for the Georgia State Patrol when it was taken. The property owner said someone seeking to purchase the vehicle had recently visited and made suspicious statements.
•A Wildcat Bridge Road man reported possible identity fraud. He said he received a notice about an active credit card and loan on his account, but he said he doesn’t have a credit card or loan on that account.
•Two intoxicated people argued at a residence on Hwy. 72 in Comer, with the man accusing the woman of stabbing him with a pocket knife and the woman denying the allegation. The woman was there with her 11-year-old son. She told Lt. Jason Ring that she visits the residence to help the man around the house and he pays her. The man and the woman initially said they didn’t want to press charges. “Toward the end of the call they both were wanting to press charges,” wrote Ring, who told the two about the warrant process. The woman’s husband then came and picked up his wife and the boy.
•Officer Derek Shelton responded to a call to the Smile Mart in Royston where a man reported that he had been kidnapped and forced to drive to Madison County. The man said he picked up a hitchhiker near Bowman and the hitchhiker pulled a gun on him, robbed him and told him to drive to Madison County. The man said that the hitchhiker told him to stop on a dirt road, then jumped out of the vehicle. And the driver grabbed a .357 revolver and shot two times into the ground while yelling, “I’m going to kill you.” Shelton wrote that the man’s story kept changing regarding time and geographical locations, and it was unclear if the incident took place in Madison County. The suspect was described as white male, wearing a ball cap, facial hair, around 6 ft. 2 in. tall, weight 230, dark green eyes, with tattoos on his right arm with an eyeball tattoo on the inside of his right elbow.”
•A woman reportedly flipped over a kitchen table, breaking a glass bowl with an estimated value of $50 during an argument on Danielsville Street. A warrant for criminal trespass will be filed.
•Lt. Jason Luke reported that a female student said her vehicle had been damaged by another vehicle in the high school parking lot the previous day. Luke viewed security footage and found the student who did it at Foothills Academy. The student initially denied hitting the vehicle but then admitted that he had when he was asked if he wanted to watch the surveillance footage.
•Sgt. Jason Gaddy reported that he accidentally backed a Sheriff’s Office 2018 Dodge Charger into a metal post that was in his blind spot at the Madison County Government Complex, causing a scratch to the car in the area of the back tire.
•A man on Leon Ellis Road complained about a person spraying weed killer onto his land and killing grass and trees.
•An argument about social media on Wesley Chapel Road led to a person throwing a phone at the nose of another person and car hood struck with a wooden bat.
•Officers responded to an overdose call in Colbert.
•A 12-year-old girl in Colbert received nude photos from a man who said he was from India. He continued to send inappropriate photos even after she told him she was 12.
•A vehicle fire was reported on Business Drive in Hull.
•A 2006 Toyota Corolla was reported stolen from a Virginia Lane residence in Hull.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Diamond Hill Neese Road in Hull.
•A mailbox was torn down on Colbert Danielsville Road.
•A runaway juvenile was reported in Danielsville.
•A dirt bike was reported stolen on New Haven Church Road.
•A 2000 Silver Ford Excursion was stolen from a residence on Amberly Drive in Hull.
