Two Colbert men were arrested last week after a search warrant was executed at a home on Hardman Morris Road.
Ember Camacho-Lozano, 18, and Jose Francisco Camacho-Lozano, 21, were each arrested for possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, felony theft by receiving stolen property and three counts of trafficking in cocaine illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine. (No bond for either.)
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Billy Scott Carter, 30, homeless, failure to appear and a probation violation. (No bond.)
•Andrew Melvin Dove, 34, Colbert, financial transaction card fraud and probation hold.
•Jamie Edward Geeter, 46, Danielsville, failure to appear, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Christian Lee Lanier, 30, Hartwell, criminal trespass family violence and interference with a 911 call.
•Jessica Lynn McElhannon, 30, Carnesville, probation violation.
•Kareem Jonathan Moon, 39, Commerce, criminal trespass family violence and theft by taking.
•Arickey Perez Norman, 45, Athens, probation violation.
•James Smith, Junior, 52, Athens, felony failure to appear.
•Timothy Lamar Williams, 40, Winterville, felony failure to appear and felony theft by taking.
•Michael Shannon Angel, 43, Commerce, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
•Jonathan Ray Burnette, 43, Farmington, second-degree criminal damage to property.
•Lonnell Colbert, 65, Danielsville, DUI/alcohol and drugs and failure to maintain lane. (GSP)
•Paul William Klotz, 32, Crawford, DUI/alcohol.
•William Otis Poole, 36, Danielsville, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•James Taylor Smith, 23, Hull, felony second-degree burglary.
