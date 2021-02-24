A Colbert teen was arrested last week following a domestic altercation with a younger sister.
Kyser Vushun Washington, 17, was charged with third-degree cruelty to children, first-degree cruelty to children and battery.
Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to Sweetgum Alley on Feb. 15 regarding a call about Washington assaulting his sister. Rice noted that he was familiar with the residence due to a previous call that day for a welfare check.
Washington was allegedly reported to be living in a shed on the premises and being aggressive with his sibling(s).
At the initial call earlier in the day officers were reportedly informed that there had not been an altercation and that everything was ok. Officers did not observe any cause for concern at that point, according to the report.
Rice and two other officers responded to the second call and while en route they were told by dispatch that the suspect had left on foot. EMS was also called to the scene to treat the juvenile sister that was reportedly injured.
Officers searched the shed and surrounding area for Washington but were unable to locate him.
Rice noted that the kitchen of the home was in disarray and the victim was lying in the hallway. The victim was later taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
Washington was located in the Ingles parking lot and arrested.
In another arrest, Christopher Andre Julian, 46, of Colbert, was arrested for simple battery family violence by Deputy Carolyn Gibson on Feb. 20.
Gibson was dispatched to Madison Boulevard in Colbert regarding a domestic incident called in by a third party at the scene.
Gibson met with a woman who said that while she was on the phone with her daughter she was also having a verbal altercation with her husband (Julian) about him being in possession of the keys to her Cadillac Escalade.
She said when she went to hand Julian his cell phone he pushed past her using his shoulder, shoving her, and entered the home so she went and sat in her Escalade to call 911.
Gibson spoke with the daughter by phone and she stated when she was on the phone with her mother, she heard the altercation between her mother and her husband and heard her mother say “here is your phone” and then heard what sounded like shoving and the call disconnected so she also called 911.
Julian said he had no physical contact with his wife and was unaware law enforcement had been called until he saw Gibson pull into the residence.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Jennifer Shae Guest, 27, Comer, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and felony tampering with evidence.
•Jacob Mitchell Henderson, 18, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Melvin Todd Minish, 41, Carnesville, probation violation.
•David Gregory Moss, 55, Good Hope, two counts of probation violation.
•Thomas Jeter Nicorvo, 29, Athens, probation violation.
•Stefan Charles Reagin, 35, Carlton, driving on the wrong side of the road, possession of methamphetamine and tire violation.
•James Anthony Shelnutt, 45, Danielsville, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Isaiah Dylan Shelton, 25, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Grant Elliott Small, 32, White Plains, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane and marijuana possession less than one ounce.
•Jason Star Smith, 33, Colbert, probation violation.
•Matthew Coleman Stone, 37, Hartwell, order to incarcerate.
•Perry Allen Turner, 43, Athens, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Troy Lamont Burgess, 48, Athens, felony theft by taking.
•Isaiah M. Dunston, 24, Athens, simple battery family violence.
•Madison Joan Lee, 18, Comer, drugs not in original container, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Sheldon Heath Yarbrough, 52, Athens, two counts of felony deposit account fraud (bad checks) of $1,500 or more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.