A Colbert woman was arrested recently after she allegedly pulled a knife on two people at a home on Amberly Drive.
Ashley Nicole Guest, 32, was charged with a failure to appear warrant and two counts of felony terroristic threats and acts.
On Oct. 19, Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to the home about a fight with one of the parties armed with a knife.
A man and a woman there told them that Guest had pulled a knife on them and threatened to kill them. The man said Guest was likely hiding in a shop on the property. Officers located Guest hiding behind the shop under a bench. She told officers she didn’t have a knife, only a cell phone. She said she and the woman got into a fight earlier in the day when the woman got in her face, but that it never turned physical. Guest said she and the man lived at the residence, but the other woman did not.
Guest was also determined to have active warrants for her arrest.
In another arrest, Deanna Carol Malpass, 29, of Comer, was charged with one count of theft by taking.
Deputy Derek Shelton was dispatched to the Madison County Food Bank last week concerning a theft. Two employees of the food bank told them that Malpass and a man took a box containing PVC pipe fittings, a half roll of copper and an electrical box from the front of the food bank. They said they were informed of the theft by a man who witnessed Malpass take the items.
Shelton went to Vineyards Creek Church Road to speak with Malpass and the man. When he arrived, he saw a box with PVC fittings and an electrical box on the front porch of the home. Both admitted to going to the food bank but Malpass said she didn’t steal anything. She admitted to taking the items on the front porch but said she thought they were free.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Molly Lucille Allen, 35, Hull, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Devante Lekeathan Baker, 27, Athens, probation violation.
•Jarred Chase Branyon, 30, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Daniel Lee Brock, 42, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Melissa Lashan Butulan, 38, Colbert, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and a probation violation.
•David Scott Cook, 47, Commerce, first degree felony burglary and a probation violation.
•Margaret Brittian Dukes, 50, Colbert, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no insurance, failure to have license on person, possession and use of drug-related objects and a probation violation.
•Randy Joe Evans, Jr., 43, Danielsville, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony and simple battery.
•Lawrence Anthony Hendrix, 25, Commerce, probation violation.
•Kenya Pamela McCullough, 39, Athens, probation violation.
•Frisco Colten Myers, 30, Hull, probation violation.
•Jalea Lirandi Scott, 22, Athens, failure to appear.
•Verlin Fernandus Smith, 27, Athens, probation violation.
•Penny Denise Waters, 42, Commerce, probation violation.
•John Darrel Wilson, Jr., 20, Danielsville, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Devon Antonio Futrell, 26, Macon, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of window, driving on divided highways, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/drugs, failure to maintain lane, improper turn or marijuana possession less than an ounce. (GSP)
•Heath Bradley Gilley, 25, Carlton, hunting on lands of another, hunting without big game license, hunting within a state park, hunting/fishing without a license, marking/defacing personal state park property, possession of a bow/arrow in state park and violation of hunter education requirements.
•Rosalio Sarco, 37, Athens, two counts of failure to appear.
•Charlotte Faye Smith, 57, Royston, probation violation.
•Christopher William Thomas, 30, Athens, battery against a person who is 65 or older.
•James Leon Thurmond, 40, Danielsville, two counts of probation violation.
