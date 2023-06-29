The Madison County Sheriff’s Office recently charged a Colbert woman after she made numerous calls to the county’s 911 center.
Karla Denise Ward, 56, Childers Road, Colbert, was charged with unlawful conduct during a 911 call/contact 911 for purpose of annoy/harass/molest after she reportedly called Madison County Communications (MCC) five times in a short period of time to report suspicious persons with flashlights on her property.
She also requested an ambulance but would not provide any reason or description of a medical complaint. Ward was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for an involuntary mental health evaluation.
After she returned to her residence, she again began calling MCC regarding person(s) being on her property.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this past week include:
•Jonathan Adam Banks, 35, Horseshoe Bend, Gainesville, failure to appear and three counts of failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.
•Jennifer Lorine Bright, 46, Peachtree Street, Colbert, exploit/inflict pain/deprive essential services to disabled person/elder person.
•Maurice Dunn Jr., 31, Bryant Road, Maxeys, probation violation.
•Michael Shane Erwin, 43, Sanford Drive, Nicholson, house for Royston.
•Kady Elizabeth Fricke, 20, Lem Edwards Road, Colbert, probation violation.
•Wendell Clarke Gabriel, 62, Sears Drive, Comer, Driving Under the Influence (DUI), failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, improper stopping, operating a vehicle without a valid tag/decal, possession of methamphetamine and taillights required.
•Anthony Tarrell Hall, 39, Norwood Circle, Athens, three counts of failure to appear and probation violation.
•Katheryn Michelle Marlow, 30, Morris Lane, Comer, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older), driving without headlights when required and DUI – drugs.
•Rita Nicole Neese, 45, Belhaven Lane, Hull, probation violation.
•Termichael Rodfredrick Rhodes, 26, Jack Sharp Road, Colbert, driving without a valid driver’s license, DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, open container in a vehicle, reckless driving and speeding (1-15 miles over).
•Lewis Christopher Robinson, 45, Cherokee Road, Comer, probation violation.
•Jonathan Ray Burnette, 44, Mercer Drive, Elberton, probation violation.
•Clifton Eugene Carey, 68, Dawkins Road, Royston, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older), DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway, open container in a vehicle and operation of a vehicle with an improper license plate.
•Lindburg Faust, 58, April Drive, Athens, DUI – alcohol, expired vehicle tag or decal, failure to appear and speeding 45 mph (26-35 miles over).
•Edsal Bryant Horne III, 40, Maple Ridge Place, Colbert, faces a charge of simple battery after he spit on his neighbor during a dispute over him allowing his dog to “pee and poop” in the neighbor’s yard after being asked not to allow this.
•Barry Leon McGlockling, 51, Water Lily Way, Hull, DUI and open container in a vehicle.
•Octavius Vuntre Reid, 36, Howard Road, Hull, DUI – drugs, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and possession of marijuana.
•Paul John Rivera, 42, Candlestick Drive, Hull, DUI, failure to maintain lane/weaving over the roadway and standards for brake lights and signal devices.
•Ricardo Solorzano-Mondragon, 25, Hwy. 29 South, Colbert, was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and following too closely when he was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 29 South, Hull.
