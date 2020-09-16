A Colbert woman was arrested last week on family violence charges.
Victoria Joice Abreo Beam, 30, was charged with aggravated assault and battery family violence (first offense).
Deputy Kenneth Bowen was dispatched to a home on Hwy. 29 South regarding a domestic incident. He met with the victim and Beam, who were seated on a couch next to each other.
Another officer spoke with Beam while Bowen spoke with the victim, who told him that Beam owed him some money since he paid her child support for her. He said she agreed to clean his house that day in exchange for him knocking off some of the amount she owed him. He said she did nothing but dust the house before returning to her home nearby and he was unsatisfied with what she had done so he called her back to the house and they began arguing. At some point during the argument, she grabbed him around the neck and began to choke him. He said he told her multiple times that he could not breathe. She allegedly stated, “I’ll kill you, you m#@%#$ f(#@~@” while choking him.
He also said that she punched him on the mouth with a closed fist and scratched and pinched him on the left side of his chest and left arm. He said he was eventually able to push her away and the fight ended. He told Bowen that both parties had been drinking alcohol. He pointed out several wounds.
Beam told officers they were arguing about the cleaning when the victim mentioned something about her mother and her ex-husband and she “flipped” and jumped on top of him and grabbed him by his shirt.
She admitted to choking him but did not remember punching him.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Demonte Raiquon Clark I, 22, Athens, failure to appear.
•Ellen Elizabeth Colton-Norveisas, 51, Danielsville, criminal trespass.
•Darrell Alan Green, 35, Athens, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements and theft by taking.
•James Jerome Hancock, Jr., 67, Comer, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol and following too closely.
•Shonda Kaye Hill, 50, Colbert, two counts of probation violation.
•Hannah Merie Lee, 25, Jefferson, probation violation.
•William Robert Roy, 29, Auburn, probation violation.
•Larry Michael Smith, 44, Hull, parole violation.
•Bryant Stevens, Jr., 49, Comer, probation violation.
•Thomas Craig Woodall, 61, Hull, unlawful conduct during a 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate.
•William Connor Brewington, 22, Watkinsville, DUI/alcohol and speeding.
•Austin Tanner Brown, 23, Winterville, probation violation.
•Anita Murphy Dixon, 52, Hull, possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jordan Scotty Grimes, 28, Danielsville, failure to maintain lane, failure to provide assistance; report accident and no insurance.
•Jennifer Elaine Johnson, 36, Colbert, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Zachery Blake Johnson, 26, Danielsville, speeding, DUI/alcohol, improper passing in a no passing zone, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession less than an ounce and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony).
•Tammy Rogers Massey, 47, Hull, child restraint law seat belt, first degree cruelty to children, failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Daniel Perez Morales, 24, Spartanburg, SC, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident.
•Michael Shane Wiley, 48, Commerce, marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Stephen Michael Wilkins, 42, Colbert, two counts of probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.