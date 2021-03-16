A Colbert woman was arrested last week on assault charges.
Teresa Lynn Brooks, 61, was charged with one count of aggravated assault.
Sgt. Daniel Martin was dispatched to Moriah Church Road on March 10 about 11 p.m. regarding a dispute between Brooks and another woman. They met with the other party to the dispute and a witness at the end of the driveway. The woman involved in the dispute said an argument began because Brooks, who owned the home, was trying to kick her out. She said Brooks grabbed a glass plate and struck her on the head. Brooks then allegedly pointed a kitchen knife at her stomach and threatened to kill her. The witness gave a slightly different story but did say Brooks threatened the woman with a knife. Others at the home said they didn’t see anything. Brooks said she did not use a knife, though one was found matching the description given on the kitchen counter.
In another incident, Riquavious Bernard Kelley, 22, Colbert, was charged with failure to appear, loitering and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers after a suspicious man was reported on Buddy Moore Road. The caller said a man wearing white pants, a red bathrobe and a hood over his head had walked up the caller’s long driveway and was standing under the garage. When confronted, the man wouldn’t communicate and was now on the caller’s porch.
Deputy Glenn Cowan and another officer responded and found Kelley seated on the stops that join the garage and porch. The bathrobe turned out to be a red comforter. He either mumbled incoherently or said nothing when questioned.
The homeowner said he first saw the man around 9:45 p.m. walking on the centerline of the road as he was driving home. He found him under his garage and then up on his porch a short time later. He wouldn’t communicate but did try to open the door to his house before the homeowner ordered him off the porch and called 911.
Kelley eventually gave an address but said his name was Hussein Hussein and that he didn’t know his birthdate.
Cowan told him that they didn’t want to arrest him, only help him but he needed to cooperate.
He was eventually arrested and taken to jail. All he had on him was a cell phone and a cigarette lighter.
Cowan went to the man’s neighborhood the next day where someone identified his picture. From there, Cowan found the man’s girlfriend who provided identification documents. Kelley was also determined to have a failure to appear warrant for traffic violations.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Sexual battery was reported at the middle school between two students on March 10. The incident remains under investigation, according to Captain Jimmy Patton. He said the incident involved inappropriate touching.
•A possible case of child molestation was reported in the county last week.
•A suicide attempt by prescription medication was reported in the county last week.
•A woman on Peachtree Street in Colbert reported that she was being harassed by phone and had received several explicit photos. The incident remains under investigation, according to the report.
•Burglary was reported at a home on Hwy. 29 South. A woman said she left home and when she returned a short time later, she found her front door standing open. She said after peeking inside the door she called 9-1-1. During the investigation it was discovered that a rear door had been forced open and damaged beyond repair.
A couple of TVs and a Play Station 5 were taken. Other items, such as a laptop and a gun were not taken, the report noted.
•On Saturday night, March 13, about 10 p.m. dispatchers received several calls about a possible domestic dispute on Mary Ellen Court in Danielsville. While officers were en route to the second house on the street, one of the altercation participants called to report the incident as well. It turned out two couples (one of whom lived at the home) and another couple were arguing. The male half of the visiting couple grew angry when he thought the other man pointed a gun at his companion. It was explained that the man had simply moved the gun so the girlfriend could sit down and the barrel had crossed in front of her momentarily. All three of the other people agreed to this. The tensions began when they had dinner together over comments made by the visiting male about his financial status over the other man. When the two women left to go pick up something at a store, the animosity increased between the two men. It culminated with the visiting male and his girlfriend getting into his new truck and the other man kicking it, leaving a dent, as he told the man to leave. The man with the new truck was unsure if he wanted to pursue criminal charges or just have the man repair his truck. He was provided with an incident report number as he could not decide what he wanted to do at the scene. The responding deputy said the girlfriend then “drove (the man) and his truck away from the scene.”
•A 12-year-old suffered a serious leg injury after wrecking his dirt bike into a tree off Duncan Swindle Road in Commerce at 4:42 p.m., March 13.
•Colbert and Comer fire departments were called to a structure fire on Hwy. 172 at 6:21 p.m., March 13.
•A head-on collision was reported at Sanford Road and Crabapple Hollow Road at 3:12 p.m., March 10.
•A vacant mobile home burned on Jot Em Down Road in Danielsville at 4:53 p.m., March 9.
•An animal welfare check was requested on Kudzu Road March 8 in Comer due to the potential neglect of horses, pigs and sheep.
•A chimney fire was reported on Madison Danielsville Street in Danielsville at 11:39 a.m., March 8.
•Shiloh, Danielsville and Collins fire departments responded to a shed fire on Wildcat Bridge Road at 2:10 p.m., March 10.
•A woman complained of back pain after overturning her four-wheeler on Woodale Street when she swerved to avoid a dog at 6:44 p.m., March 14.
