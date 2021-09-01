A Colbert woman was recently sentenced to jail time on drug charges in Madison County Superior Court.
Connie Hiott Jackson was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 18 months in confinement on charges of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
Other recent action in superior court included:
•Casey Glenn Couch, of Athens, had his charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tag light violation and failure to wear a safety belt dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the defendant has been sentenced in U.S. District Court.
•Justin Ryan Dickey, of Eatonton, had his charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm/knife and tail lights were dismissed by Judge Malcom because this case has been indicted and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
•Joey Lee Allen, of Pendergrass, had his charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and failure to wear a seatbelt dismissed by Judge Malcom because this case has been indicted and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
•Lashunda Kayana Foster, of Jefferson, had his charges of criminal damage to property and terroristic threats dismissed by Judge Malcom because the victim no longer wishes to prosecute. Foster also had her charges of criminal trespass and simple assault family violence dismissed by Judge Malcom because the victim no longer wishes to prosecute.
•Dorise Ann Whitehead, of Danielsville, had his charge of possession of methamphetamine dismissed by Judge Phelps as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Latasha Ann Bishop, of Buckhead, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve one year in confinement on a charge of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Crystal Lynn Cheek, of Hartwell, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve 270 days in confinement on a charge of criminal trespass.
•Joseph Curtis Greene, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of disorderly conduct (reduced from simple battery family violence).
•Dorise Ann Whitehead, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Harvey Wasserman to serve 10 years of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. A charge of possession drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Christopher William Fleming, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 12 months in confinement on a charge of criminal trespass.
•Candice Gale Snow, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve six days for giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Bo Cody Gunn, of Demorest, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve five years of probation on a charge of felony theft by taking.
•Luke John Mercardante, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $100 fine on a charge driving while license suspended. A charge of felony theft by taking was dismissed. Mercardante was also sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay $200 on a charge of simple battery family violence.
•Luis Reyes-Velasquez, of Lawrenceville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $300 fine on a charge of driving under the influence (DUI). Charges of driving on the wrong side of the road and distracted driving were dismissed.
•Stetson A. Jewell, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $350 fine on a charge of possession of marijuana less than an ounce (reduced from possession of marijuana with intent to distribute).
•Kwane Bernard Smith, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $200 fine on a charge of discharge of a gun near a highway or street.
•Jagger Tobias Brown, of Stephens, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $350 fine on a charge of theft by taking.
•Johnathan Mitchell Thomas, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $200 fine on a charge of possession of drug-related objects. A charge of possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance was dismissed. Thomas also had his charge of criminal trespass dismissed by Judge Phelps because it was determined it was not in the interest in judicial economy to prosecution of the matter.
•Miranda Denise Vaughn, of Lavonia, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 24 hours in the county jail for giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Dusty Lee Scott, of Colbert, had his charge of criminal trespass dismissed by Judge Phelps because it was determined it was not in the interest of judicial economy to pursue it.
•Lorenzo Wise, of Colbert, had his charge of terroristic threats dismissed by Judge Phelps because the victim no longer wishes to prosecute.
•Lucas Neal Holeman, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay $800 in fines on charges of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and driving while license suspended. Charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving on improper registration, operating a vehicle without insurance, turn signal violation and improper brake lights were dismissed.
