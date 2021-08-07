A Comer man has been arrested for an alleged criminal act as an Oconee County jailer.
Blake Edward Patat, 30, Comer, was charged Aug. 6 by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with one count of sexual assault.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate after allegations of the incident were made. Patat was arrested for having sexual contact with a person in custody (a person he had supervisory or disciplinary authority over). The incident is believed to have occurred on July 25, 2021.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-769-3945 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 11 Field Office at 706-552-2309. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
