A Comer man was arrested after a domestic incident on Arnolds Bottom Road Oct. 12.
Sheriff’s officers responded to the residence where a woman said her husband was destroying the house and threatening to kill her.
Michael Andrew Godfrey, 51, Comer, was charged with criminal trespass — family violence, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt of a crime, six counts of felony terroristic threats and acts and six counts of willful obstruction of law officers.
According to a report from the sheriff’s office, officers were told that Godfrey was a former Marine with multiple firearms in his house. Officers attempted to get Godfrey to leave the house, but he refused. He texted his wife and told her that he would “kill every M$#@@r” and that he did not want to be shot. He finally left through a side door. Godfrey had a beer in one hand and was smoking a cigar and steadily trying to walk away from officer Carolyn Gibson.
Captain Jimmy Patton then approached Godfrey and told him that no one was going to shoot him. Patton
was able to approach Godfrey as he was walking away and quickly grabbed the handgun that was in his back pocket. He then grabbed hold of his left arm and began to restrain him, tossing the handgun to the side. Godfrey resisted being handcuffed, but was able to be restrained and was transported to the Madison County Jail.
Kerry Kimberly Godfrey, 53, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Other arrests reported by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office this past week included:
•Bobby Harold Ansley III, 35 Athens, probation violation.
•Jason Alvin Barnett, 28, Hull, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement and loitering.
•Preston Chadwick Burkhalter, 34, Danielsville, battery.
•Jeffery Scott Caudle, 27, no address, theft by taking.
•Ellen Elizabeth Colton-Norveisas, 52, Danielsville, parole violation.
•Jennifer Nicole Dillard, 37, Commerce, two counts of failure to appear.
•James Blake Norton, 41, homeless, three counts of probation violation.
•Lester Bernard Ramey, 71, Hull, probation violation.
•Kristen Marie Ricks, 36, Hartwell, probation violation.
•Timothy Kyle Skipper, 35, Athens, probation violation.
•Derek Justin Steward, 45, Athens, probation violation.
•Matthew Coleman, 37, Hull, two counts of probation violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, hindering law enforcement and possession of drug-related objects.
•Sierra M. Strickland, 28, Comer, battery, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
•Randolph Christopher Wooten, 36, Hull, giving false name, address or birthdate to law officers, probation violation and willful obstruction of law officers.
•Amanda Morgan Buice, 48, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Esgil Manases Fuentes-Cardona, 30, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Tony Ginn, 32, Royston, shoplifting.
•Jeffrey C. Jones, 50, Athens, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, sale or distribution of dangerous substances, one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and two counts of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
•Daniel Allen Kimmerlin, 22, Orangeburg, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
•Tanya Lavonne Pfeiffer, 50, Danielsville, driving while license suspended or revoked and tag light illumination required.
•Christopher Alan Poss, 52, Hull, burglary in the first degree and burglary in the second degree.
•Jahmell L. Robinson, 39, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, making false statements pertaining to motor vehicle insurance and open container in vehicle.
•Jawan Tyrell Rodriguez, 19, Hull, driving without headlights when required, DUI and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Raymond M. Stockton, 77, Comer, failure to appear.
•Logan Duane Webb, 63, Carlton, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and making false statements pertaining to motor vehicle insurance.
INCIDENTS
Incidents investigated by the sheriff’s office included:
•A burglary was reported on Smith Road in Hull. A debit card and a Toro generator were reported missing.
•A man said someone broke the back windshield of his vehicle.
•An officer received a report that inmates on work detail had drugs hidden at the landfill.
•A man suffered arm lacerations and possible head trauma after a motorcycle accident on Sorrow Patterson Road shortly after 3 p.m., Oct. 16.
•A motorcycle accident was reported on Willis Glenn Road.
•A woman in Colbert reported that she believes her husband and son are poisoning her. She said she feels strange after she eats. She did not wish to receive immediate medical assistance.
•Child abuse was reported at a Hwy. 29 address.
•Shoplifting was reported at the Chevron in Hull.
•Warrants have been issued for a man who crashed a white Chrysler 300 into a light pole in the Ingles parking lot.
•A woman on Pine Valley Farm Road told an officer that her “baby daddy” damaged her residence.
•A man suspects a neighborhood kid of damaging his car windows in Hull.
•A man reported that someone has been stealing trail cameras at a property on New Hope Church Road in Comer.
•A man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional for a mental evaluation after erratic behavior.
•A suicide attempt was reported in the county.
•A Hwy. 29 man reported a firearm stolen from his truck.
•A 2003 Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen on Hwy. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.