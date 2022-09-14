A Comer man faces charges after he shot a woman’s dog during a dispute Sept. 6.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Phillip Hunt reported
A woman told Madison County Deputy Phillip Hunt that she had an argument with Coleman Pierce Patton, 24, of Comer Paoli Road, Comer, in the roadway on Dalla Slaton Road in Comer when her dog started biting at Patton on the arm, due to the two of them arguing. She said Patton discharged the gun he had been holding in his hand hitting the dog in the right side.
Patton fled the scene but was later apprehended by Cpl. Austin Shubert at his home.
Patton was charged with cruelty to animals, parole violation, receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, reckless conduct and unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of a public highway.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Disorderly conduct was reported Sept. 6, at a home on David’s Home Church Road, Comer. Shubert reported responding, along with Madison County EMS and Fire, where a 17-year-old female had been burned on her entire face, chest and shoulders/arms. The female victim stated she was by the fire when something exploded burning her in the face. She was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment. The female victim’s boyfriend admitted to using marijuana prior to the arrival of law enforcement and EMS and he admitted to throwing the remainder of his marijuana in the woods prior to Shubert’s arrival. The boyfriend stated he was not aware it was illegal to burn trash.
•A FedEx delivery driver reported she received a dog bite Sept. 6 while making a delivery to a McCurley Road, Winterville residence. The female driver was treated on the scene by Madison County EMS and advised to see her personal doctor.
•A man on Smithonia-Colbert Road, Colbert, reported financial transaction card fraud with over $1,800 being taken from his checking account.
•No insurance and driving a motor vehicle with an invalid registration/suspended vehicle tag registration was reported September 7, when a traffic stop was conducted on Hwy. 72 at Glenn Carrie Road, Hull.
•Deputy Cody Swagger issued a man a citation Sept. 7 for no valid insurance and a verbal warning for expired registration during a traffic stop on Wesley Chapel Road at Paul Drake Drive, Danielsville.
•Madison County Animal Control Officer Misti Morrison reported that a woman went to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter to surrender her Pit Bull/Lab mix dog because it bit her as she was trying to break up a dog fight at her home on Jot Em Down Road, Danielsville Sept. 7.
•Criminal trespass was reported Sept. 7 at a Stone Ridge Drive, Colbert, residence, where a man reported of his mail had been damaged and some had been thrown in the trash can.
•A woman was transported September 7 from a home on Cedar Lane, Danielsville, to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment after she made suicidal threats.
•Deputy Sharon Chapman reported Thursday, September 8, a man on East Paoli Road, Carlton, reported his trailer with all of his lawncare equipment was stolen from his property.
•A man on South Railroad Street, Carlton, requested a report Sept. 8, per a request from his attorney, due to an issue he was having with his soon-to-be ex-wife. He said she gained access to his social media account and had changed his login information to lock him out of the accounts.
•A man on Crabapple Hollow Road in Hull reported Sept. 8 that his landlord and her sister “busted into the residence and started yelling at him to get out.” He told Deputy Andrew Bray the two women threatened to hit him.
•Deputy Chapman responded Sept. 9 to the area of the Danielsville Mini Mart, Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville, to a domestic dispute and the parties involved had left the scene. The vehicle involved in the domestic dispute was later stopped and the female driver stated she and the male passenger had gotten into a very heated argument but stated it had not become physical.
•A man on from Stafford, Virginia, reported Sept. 9 that a female had hacked into his account and had tried to order $230 in cat food and had changed his shipping information to a Moons Grove Church Road, Danielsville, address.
•A woman on Cliff-Griffeth Road, Danielsville, visited the sheriff’s office and reported harassment via social media.
•Deputy Joshua Epps responded to a Martin Griffith Neese Road, Hull, residence, where a fight involving two sisters was reported Sept. 9.
•A person at a Spratlin Mill Road residence reported a FedEx package delivered to his home had been stolen.
•Deputy Hunt responded to a Hannah Drive residence, where a female juvenile reported someone hit the front of her vehicle Sept. 9 while it was parked at Madison County Middle School, Hwy. 172, Colbert.
•Deputy Hunt responded Sept. 9 to a Project Street, Colbert, residence, where a woman reported her 13-year-old female juvenile had left the residence, possibly with her father.
•A man on Sorrow Patterson Road, Colbert, reported that two dogs had killed a calf on his property Sept. 10.
•On Saturday, September 10, Deputy Epps responded to a home on Belhaven Lane, Hull, where a man reported he shot a dog that tried to bite him when he was taking his trash out.
•A woman reported striking a deer on Della Slaton Road, Comer, on September 10.
•Battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and cruelty to children was reported at a Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, residence, on September 10, where a physical domestic dispute was reported.
•Deputy Bond responded Sept. 11 to a Farm Road, Colbert, home, where battery/simple battery – FVA was reported during a domestic dispute when a woman reported her husband struck her and she wanted him to leave.
