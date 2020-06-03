A Comer man was arrested last week after an incident with his live-in girlfriend.
Fredrick O’Neal Brooks, 46, was charged with battery, cruelty to children in the third degree or subsequent offense and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Deputy Joshua Rice was dispatched to Sorrow Patterson Road on Sunday, May 31, regarding a meeting with a woman about a domestic dispute that had already happened. Two more officers also responded. She told officers that she and Brooks had been in a physical domestic dispute since the previous Monday.
She said Brooks hit her on Monday with a metal pipe and she had a bruise on her shoulder from it. She also stated that Brooks had kept her tied up in the bathroom. She said that day she left with some friends and a child and Brooks chased after them, trying to pull her out of the car and hit her several times in the face and ribs. Rice noted she did have redness and swelling on her body and her left eye was swollen.
The witnesses corroborated seeing Brooks strike her that day.
Other incidents on file included:
•Deputy Joe McGuffin received a call on May 26 that someone wanted to speak to him about an elderly woman’s living conditions.
He went to their home on Swamp Guinea Road and met with them in the yard. They said the elderly woman in question had left their home before he arrived.
The woman McGuffin spoke with told him she had made a report with DFCS but has not seen anyone around. The couple said the woman is about 70 and lives alone with no family. They said she has been sleeping in her truck due to her house being full of snakes. The man stated that the woman is a hoarder and has a few paths in the home, but otherwise the house is full of "stuff" to the ceiling. He said the house also has a rat infestation and that he believes that's why the snakes are in the house.
The man told McGuffin that when the elderly woman’s husband died (date unknown) EMS had to carry him out by hand because there was not enough room to walk, much less take a stretcher inside. They did not know what else to do or who to contact to get her some help and said she would most likely turn down help.
The woman said she called dispatch one time before to have a deputy to check on this lady, but she has a scanner in the home and came outside after the call was dispatched and the deputy had reportedly deemed her to be fine, but never went inside the house. The woman said the elderly lady could “play it off” to make her situation look fine, but the home is unlivable and she now lives in her truck.
McGuffin advised them that he would do a report and send to DFCS, and that they could follow up with the probate court, since the man said he once had guardianship over the woman.
•A man on Old Fork Cemetery Road at Hwy. 72 East reported that someone had possibly shot at his cows.
He said a neighbor had called him about someone shooting at them and when he got there he found a shell casing near his pasture.
The neighbor told Deputy Joshua Rice that he spoke with the neighbor who said she was standing outside when she heard four gunshots and saw a small white car nearby with a small gray car behind it. No cows were found to be shot.
•A suicide was reported in the county last week and several suicide threats were also reported.
•A woman on Hwy. 72 East reported that a male subject was banging on her front door screaming that someone was chasing him and trying to harm him. She said the man was also holding a knife. When officers arrived they saw the man holding the knife and advised him to put the knife down, but he began to come down the stairs with the knife in his hand. Both officers pulled their service weapons and he complied and put his hands in the air. He said two men were chasing him and trying to hurt him and that’s why he had the knife. No one else but the couple inside the home were around. The man was given a courtesy ride to contact he provided.
