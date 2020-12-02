A Comer man was charged with disorderly conduct last week following a domestic dispute on David’s Home Church Road.
John William Wilkins, 39, was taken into custody by Deputy Kenneth Bowen.
Bowen was dispatched to the scene where he met with Wilkins and his brother in the driveway. The brother told the deputy that he has been allowing his brother to stay in a shed on his property for the past three weeks. He also said Wilkins uses methamphetamine. He said that day when Wilkins returned to the property after having Thanksgiving dinner with relatives, he noticed what appeared to be a “loogie” on the front door and asked his brother about the spit. Wilkins became irate and aggressive with him. He reportedly knocked the complainant’s son on his bottom while trying to get to him. He said he did not believe that Wilkins intentionally hurt his son.
Bowen noted that Wilkins appeared to be under the influence of some type of stimulant and that he had a hard time following his version of events due to his intoxication.
In another arrest, Garrett Mitchell Allen Conger, 20, of Danielsville, was charged with one count of DUI/drugs.
Deputy Mason Bennett was dispatched to Carey Ford Road for an accident with injuries on Nov. 24.
He found a white Ford Ranger flipped on his side. EMS was on scene checking the driver (Conger) and his sister.
Bennett could smell marijuana coming from the truck. A bag of marijuana was found in the truck and Conger failed a roadside sobriety check.
Other arrests on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Erik Arreola, 21, Carlton, failure to appear.
•Charles Devonta Barksdale, 25, Washington, probation violation.
•Shantraneka Aurtell Brown, 29, Hull, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•James Dwight Everhart, 34, Danielsville, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info concerning a person (felony).
•Treston Rashaad Fordham, 26, Elberton, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
•Toni Mae Huskey, 57, Athens, probation violation.
•Yvonne Hathcock Morris, 52, Mableton, failure to appear (felony).
•Shaquille Kenez Peters, 27, Bethlehem, probation violation.
•Robert Mitchell Rowland, 54, Colbert, probation violation.
•Ian Bryce Vaughn, 18, Hull, theft by shoplifting.
•Dylan Michael Wilcox, 23, Hull, failure to appear (felony) and failure to appear (misdemeanor) and maintaining a disorderly house.
•John James Allen, 31, Hull, driving without a valid license and turning position; signals required.
•Johnathon Dwayne Arwood, 40, Commerce, DUI/alcohol.
•Alec McKayle Bonner, 26, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Avery James Chandler, 19, Danielsville, DUI/drugs and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
•Maria Elenn Chaves, 44, Bishop, driving without a valid license.
•Lydia Anne Chitwood, 67, Comer, disorderly conduct.
•Sulma Dominguez, 40, Athens, driving without a valid license.
•Arlen Tremayne Ellison, 44, Athens, failure to appear.
•Miguel Angel Garfias-Benitez, 31, Hull, driving without a valid license.
•Stanley Leroy Guest, 66, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Marcos Hernandez-Rodriguez, 42, Chamblee, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Reggie Nelson Hickman, 48, Stone Mountain, deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499.
•Larry Scott Kesterson, 53, Colbert, DUI/alcohol and open container in vehicle.
•Terry Griffin Kidd, 52, Carrollton, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey a stop sign, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and no insurance.
•Alan Garrison O’Bryant, 21, Winterville, two counts of failure to appear.
•Medardo Ochoa, 52, Stephens, driving without a valid license.
•Lillie Ann Oglesby, 59, Colbert, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Luis Fernando Olivares, 23, Winder, failure to appear.
•Timothy Allen Peace, 37, Elberton, five year and annual license plate; design, revalidation and county decal, adult restraint law seat belt, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding, tires and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Ashley Elaine Reed, 32, Colbert, defective or no headlights, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI/alcohol and tail lights required.
•Hernan Sanchez, 21, Athens, battery or simple battery family violence.
•John Kirkland Sanders, 23, Hull, drugs not in original container and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Lazaro Torres, Jr., 25, Hull, driving while license suspended or revoked and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
